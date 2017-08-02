New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Stock Opened at Record of Nearly $160 Per Share With $830 Billion Valuation

Wednesday August 2, 2017 7:45 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following its June quarter earnings results, which beat Wall Street expectations for both revenue and iPhone sales, Apple's stock opened at an all-time high of $159.52 today. Apple also opened with a market cap of nearly $830 billion, moving it closer to becoming a trillion dollar company.


Investors and analysts alike remain optimistic about the so-called iPhone 8 expected later this year. Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White today said his Wall Street firm continues to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world, and maintained his lofty $202 price target.

MacRumors obtained the latest research notes from several Apple analysts with updated AAPL price targets and ratings.

MacRumors has also published a complete transcript of Apple's post-earnings conference call with CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

AAPL is currently trading in the $156 to $157 range after falling back a few dollars since the opening bell, but it's still up over 4 percent.

Avatar
Bryan Bowler
9 minutes ago at 08:38 am
In early 2007, my wife thought I was crazy when I invested one year of my modest annual salary in AAPL. “It’s too big of a risk”, “I can’t believe you invested such a large amount in a computer company”, and more. However, I had recently converted over to Apple (from PCs) about 9 months earlier and I saw what a difference Apple was in the personal computing world. And then there were rumors and the eventual announcement of the iPhone. I realized the true visionary Steve Jobs was and I really liked the direction Apple was headed. I truly believed it would be the best investment I would ever make in my life...and it was.

It’s been a great ride over the last 10 years. I’m still on-board with that original investment and I look forward to seeing where things go from here.

As an investor, thank you Apple. As a consumer, thank you Apple. You make some of the best products and services in the world.
Rating: 2 Votes
pat500000
pat500000
47 minutes ago at 08:00 am

If only I invested in AAPL 10 years ago... or even had money to invest 10 years ago.

Invest now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jefe's MacAir
53 minutes ago at 07:54 am

If only I invested in AAPL 10 years ago... or even had money to invest 10 years ago.


Or just a year ago. It's grown nearly 60% in just over a year. Invest now so you don't repeat this again, and again. It's only going up. EVERYTHING is only going up. The right time to invest is today. Just gotta do your homework.
Rating: 1 Votes
djcerla
djcerla
46 minutes ago at 08:01 am

Or just a year ago. It's grown nearly 60% in just over a year. Invest now so you don't repeat this again, and again. It's only going up. EVERYTHING is only going up. The right time to invest is today. Just gotta do your homework.


Don't think next year. Think 2030.

We will look back at this small Apple that makes gadgets with nostalgia. The stock could rise tenfold in that timeframe.
Rating: 1 Votes
ronyedin
ronyedin
54 minutes ago at 07:53 am
APPLE IS DOOMED!!! DOOMED I SAY!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ApfelKuchen
47 minutes ago at 08:00 am
As much as I love this, I have a feeling in the pit of my stomach is that there could be a big, post-Supercycle let-down. The market has traditionally assigned a P/E of 12 to the stock. While I've always felt 12 is an artificially low valuation, the market has behaved otherwise. With the stock now trading with a P/E in excess of 18, the Supercycle would have to be super indeed in order to raise earnings to the point where EPS would bring a $160 stock into the P/E 12-14 range.

I can hope that Apple keeps churning out great results and new product categories so that earnings can rise to those levels on a sustained basis... but with a market that's unusually unforgiving when it comes to Apple, I'm not going to count on it. My mantra will continue to be, "Buy, hold, expect bad news, and be prepared to smile at the end of 10 years."
Rating: 1 Votes
thewebb
thewebb
57 minutes ago at 07:50 am
If only I invested in AAPL 10 years ago... or even had money to invest 10 years ago.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
16 minutes ago at 08:31 am

Apple's current success is entirely due to Steve Jobs & Jonny Ive. Tim Cook has done **** all apart from stear the ship in the same direction.



You're making an anecdotal statement without backing it up with Facts. Here are some facts regarding Tim Cook and his overall achievements with in the last year:

The iPhone installed base has grown by 500M users.

The iPad installed base has grown by 175M users. Which is now up 15% in sales.

The Mac installed base has grown by 50M users.

Apple introduced Apple Watch, the company's first wearable product. Approximately 18M Apple Watches, a device positioned as an iPhone accessory, have been sold to date.


Apple is earning more than $6B per year of revenue through application sales via the App Store.

Apple successfully made the difficult jump from a paid music download model to streaming and is approaching 20M paying Apple Music subscribers.

Apple continues to push forward with Apple TV. The company is approaching 10M units sold since the device was updated in 2015.

Apple continues to develop key services including Apple Pay, Messages, and Maps.



https://www.aboveavalon.com/notes/2016/12/6/milking-the-iphone
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ThisIsNotMe
59 minutes ago at 07:49 am
To the moon! Only ~$16/share to go.

Can't wait to see what happens after the Trump tax holiday.
Rating: 1 Votes
djcerla
djcerla
55 minutes ago at 07:52 am
My April prediction ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/apples-stock-has-already-bounced-back-after-earnings-results-slightly-missed-expectations.2044474/#post-24553909') was probably a bit conservative, as the stock will slowly ramp up from here.

PS on April, 23rd 2017 the stock was trading at around $142.
Rating: 1 Votes

