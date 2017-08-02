New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple's Stock Opened at Record of Nearly $160 Per Share With $830 Billion Valuation
Investors and analysts alike remain optimistic about the so-called iPhone 8 expected later this year. Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White today said his Wall Street firm continues to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world, and maintained his lofty $202 price target.
MacRumors obtained the latest research notes from several Apple analysts with updated AAPL price targets and ratings.
MacRumors has also published a complete transcript of Apple's post-earnings conference call with CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.
AAPL is currently trading in the $156 to $157 range after falling back a few dollars since the opening bell, but it's still up over 4 percent.
It’s been a great ride over the last 10 years. I’m still on-board with that original investment and I look forward to seeing where things go from here.
As an investor, thank you Apple. As a consumer, thank you Apple. You make some of the best products and services in the world.
If only I invested in AAPL 10 years ago... or even had money to invest 10 years ago.Invest now.
Or just a year ago. It's grown nearly 60% in just over a year. Invest now so you don't repeat this again, and again. It's only going up. EVERYTHING is only going up. The right time to invest is today. Just gotta do your homework.
Don't think next year. Think 2030.
We will look back at this small Apple that makes gadgets with nostalgia. The stock could rise tenfold in that timeframe.
I can hope that Apple keeps churning out great results and new product categories so that earnings can rise to those levels on a sustained basis... but with a market that's unusually unforgiving when it comes to Apple, I'm not going to count on it. My mantra will continue to be, "Buy, hold, expect bad news, and be prepared to smile at the end of 10 years."
Apple's current success is entirely due to Steve Jobs & Jonny Ive. Tim Cook has done **** all apart from stear the ship in the same direction.
You're making an anecdotal statement without backing it up with Facts. Here are some facts regarding Tim Cook and his overall achievements with in the last year:
The iPhone installed base has grown by 500M users.
The iPad installed base has grown by 175M users. Which is now up 15% in sales.
The Mac installed base has grown by 50M users.
Apple introduced Apple Watch, the company's first wearable product. Approximately 18M Apple Watches, a device positioned as an iPhone accessory, have been sold to date.
Apple is earning more than $6B per year of revenue through application sales via the App Store.
Apple successfully made the difficult jump from a paid music download model to streaming and is approaching 20M paying Apple Music subscribers.
Apple continues to push forward with Apple TV. The company is approaching 10M units sold since the device was updated in 2015.
Apple continues to develop key services including Apple Pay, Messages, and Maps.
Can't wait to see what happens after the Trump tax holiday.
PS on April, 23rd 2017 the stock was trading at around $142.
