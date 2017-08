Apple's Stock Opened at Record of Nearly $160 Per Share With $830 Billion Valuation

Following its June quarter earnings results , which beat Wall Street expectations for both revenue and iPhone sales, Apple's stock opened at an all-time high of $159.52 today. Apple also opened with a market cap of nearly $830 billion, moving it closer to becoming a trillion dollar company Investors and analysts alike remain optimistic about the so-called iPhone 8 expected later this year. Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White today said his Wall Street firm continues to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world, and maintained his lofty $202 price target.MacRumors obtained the latest research notes from several Apple analysts with updated AAPL price targets and ratings.MacRumors has also published a complete transcript of Apple's post-earnings conference call with CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.AAPL is currently trading in the $156 to $157 range after falling back a few dollars since the opening bell, but it's still up over 4 percent.