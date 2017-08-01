New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'I Think Augmented Reality is Big and Profound'
Cook pointed towards many of the demos that we're already seeing, which have ranged from games and entertainment to more practical applications like furniture placement and measurement.
"I could not be more excited about AR and what we're seeing with ARKit," said Cook. "What categories? What's on the web in terms of what people are doing? It's all over the place, from entertainment to gaming." He went on to say that he expects to see small business solutions, consumer solutions, and enterprise solutions, though he mentioned enterprise "takes a little longer to get going sometimes."
"I think AR is big and profound," he went on to say. "This is one of those huge things that we'll look back at and marvel at the start of it. I think customers are going to see it in a variety of ways and it feels great to get [AR] going at a level that can get all of the developers behind it."
In an interview with CNBC after the earnings call, Cook said he believes the iPhone will become even more essential than it already is once augmented reality features are widely available.
"The smart phone is becoming even more important to people because it's going across so much of your life and you can tell by some of the things we did at WWDC that that will only continue," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton. "And with things like AR… I think it becomes even more essential than it currently is. I know it's hard to believe, but I think that's the case."When iOS 11 launches in the fall, it's set to become the largest AR platform in the world thanks to the myriad iPhones and iPads that are in the hands of customers. Developers are already building a huge range of ARKit-based apps and games, which will also start launching this fall.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Well that's what everybody was saying about VR a year or two ago as well, right before everything related to VR flopped.
Although I see greater potential in AR as well, consider me sceptical.
You shouldn't.
VR isolates people, AR helps connect with people and locations. AR will revolutionize everything, from social interactions to tourism to architecture (everything will slowly become a huge white board). Not that I really like the idea, but I can clearly see the path forward.
A fingerprint sensor under the screen would be pretty profound as well!
I can't use TouchID with slightly wet hands so who cares? Infrared, 3D face recognition looks like a much better, way more secure solution to the problem.
I think AR will be a big thing with kids but that's about it. Like Photobooth and VR, it will be a novelty that will get some attention for a few months and then the masses will lose interest. Pokémon GO was a phenomenon but I barely see anyone on the street "playing" it.
I've seen Pokemon Go players around here since it's a college town but I'm more of an Ingress player. It just depends on the area you're at. But, yes, AR is just a niche part of the technology where people can opt to use it.
[doublepost=1501628982][/doublepost]
The ARKit demos look really good, but also seem more suited to a glasses device than a phone.
Apple has long maintained that touch doesn't make sense on the Mac because it's tiring to hold your arm in front of you.
Wouldn't that be true with the phone as well when using AR? Glasses seem to make more sense.
EXACTLY what I've been saying for the last few months here. Apple should've planned for the glasses to coincide with the AR release. It's hypocrisy. I don't give a crap if it's just a baby steps thing just to introduce the public masses to AR via iOS. That's just a wussy way of going things. They think iphone owners are not that bright and need their hands held.
Seriously. That's how much they insult our intelligence.
Although I see greater potential in AR as well, consider me sceptical.
I can't use TouchID with slightly wet hands so who cares? Infrared, 3D face recognition looks like a much better, way more secure solution to the problem.Try face recognition in the rain, with drops covering the screen and blocking your face:confused:
[ Read All Comments ]