TSA Implementing New Screening Procedures for All Electronics 'Larger Than a Cell Phone'

Wednesday July 26, 2017 9:33 am PDT by Juli Clover
The United States Transportation Security Administration today announced stronger screening procedures for carry-on electronics, and will require all devices larger than a cell phone to be placed in bins for X-ray screening when going through standard screening lanes.

The TSA already requires laptops to be removed from carry-on bags and placed in a separate bin with nothing above or below, and it appears this will now expand to devices like iPads and portable gaming consoles.


According to the TSA, extensive testing and successful pilot programs have been going on at 10 airports, which has led the administration to expand the measure to all U.S. airports "during the weeks and months ahead."
"Whether you're flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

"It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats," said Gowadia.
The TSA has found ways to "improve screening measures" by using "quicker and more targeted measures to clear the bags," but requiring more bins is bound to slow down screening procedures.

The new rules are already in place in the following airports: Boise (BOI), Colorado Springs (COS), Detroit Metropolitan (DTW), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Logan International (BOS), Los Angeles International (LAX), Lubbock Preston Smith International (LBB), Luis Muñoz Marín International (SJU), McCarran International (LAS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX).

There's one way to get around the rules -- a TSA Pre membership. Customers who are enrolled in TSA Pre and using TSA Pre lanes will not need to remove their laptops or other electronic devices.

RCS31
RCS31
31 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Why is TSA still a thing? Weren't they proven to be useless at catching weapons etc.? like 95% of weapons were never detected during a study carried out some time ago. Why the hell are they adding extra screening procedures when there hasn't been any attacks carried out by terrorists **** knows how long.
Rating: 8 Votes
miniyou64
miniyou64
29 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Illusion of safety. Illusion of freedom. Take your pick, government doesn't care about safety and really doesn't protect against anything.
Rating: 3 Votes
jarred125
jarred125
23 minutes ago at 09:46 am
This whole pre check thing just seems like a "we had to find a way to make extra cash". What is to prevent you from becoming an extremist after the fact? Perhaps it's just my ignorance of the process, but it simply seems like a way to generate money without any real security effort.
Rating: 2 Votes
Floris
Floris
17 minutes ago at 09:51 am
"There's one way to get around the rules -- a TSA Pre membership. Customers who are enrolled in TSA Pre and using TSA Pre lanes will not need to remove their laptops or other electronic devices."

Just because it's more fun to create a line for poor people and terrorists, and richer people that travel a lot.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JohnApples
9 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Seeing as how my girlfriend forgot her pocket knife in her purse and was able to board 3 out of our 4 flights without being pulled aside, I already do not trust the TSA to "protect" me. All these "safety measures" seemingly just make my experience flying more inconvenient.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
winston1236
23 minutes ago at 09:45 am

Why is TSA still a thing? Weren't they proven to be useless at catching weapons etc.? like 95% of weapons were never detected during a study carried out some time ago. Why the hell are they adding extra screening procedures when there hasn't been any attacks carried out by terrorists f**k knows how long.



Because it's a government jobs program.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Z400Racer37
30 minutes ago at 09:38 am
How about the screwdrivers that I forgot to take out of my bag and got em through every single time? Can I still get those though? #SafetyFirst
Rating: 1 Votes
CarlJ
CarlJ
7 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Because it's a government jobs program.

Security Theater.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ThunderSkunk
8 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Why is TSA still a thing? Weren't they proven to be useless at catching weapons etc.? like 95% of weapons were never detected during a study carried out some time ago. Why the hell are they adding extra screening procedures when there hasn't been any attacks carried out by terrorists f**k knows how long.


Keeping up appearances.
Rating: 1 Votes

