Apple Supplier Foxconn Confirms Plans to Build TV Display Factory in Wisconsin
Foxconn is sharing the news at an event at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, says Recode.
The upcoming factory will produce large LCD displays that are meant to be used in televisions and other similarly sized electronics, but Foxconn chairman Terry Gou has said Apple is willing to invest in the factory, so it could be expanded to smaller displays in the future.
According to the Trump administration, the factory could grow to employ as many as 13,000 workers, while also encouraging Foxconn to build additional facilities in other parts of the country.
Foxconn has been mulling a U.S. factory for several months and has been in talks with both the U.S government and several state governments. Foxconn considered several locations for the factory before settling on Wisconsin.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Love how Foxconn says the plant will employ 3000 people, but Trump says as many as 13000, if it grows. That's a pretty steep growth curve and I'm betting will be a challenge to find enough people to fulfill positions at this level.
Getting hung up on the details and pol bias:
A Foxconn factory. Will be located in the US.
This is a milestone. Period.
Just like, like Obama or not, he was first black president in US history. No one can take that away from him.
Nice!
—shows that even if we are unwilling to do it to scale of China, for pollution reasons, etc. , “specialized skills” alone weren’t what was holding it back from happening all together. Which is kinda all Tim Cook’s been talking about as the reason.
The problem with Tim Cook is that his reasons are complete bull ****. For example the city I live next to has been known for its large tool and die industry for decades, literally employing thousands making machinery for all over the world. The talent has always been here. The pool might not be was large as it once was but that is more due to shipping so many jobs over seas to China.
What is sad is that many don't recognizes that there are many good jobs to be had in a factory in engineering and management. People associate manufacturing with low end jobs but the tis not a reflection of reality. Yes the production worker is a low end position but there are people out there perfectly suited for such jobs. Manufacturing brings balance to the work force.
—shows that even if we are unwilling to do it to scale of China, for pollution reasons, etc. , “specialized skills” alone weren’t what was holding it back from happening all together. Which is kinda all Tim Cook’s been talking about as the reason.
The "specialized skills" was a big nothing burger. It was all about paying workers the least amount of money possible to maximize profits. In China, they can pay them peanuts so Apple manufactures there. If China becomes too expensive, Apple will leave. And the idea that these Chinese workers have any kind of specialized skills is ridiculous because most are coming from poor villages with little or no education. If they can figure out how to manufacture an iPhone, any American can.
Manufacturing jobs have a multiplier effect of around 3x. This is a good start.So true, somebody has to supply the paint for one. Then you have allied industries offering support. What really sucks is the association of "manufacturing jobs' with the entry level positions on the production floor. That is a small part of the overall reality in a modern manufacturing plant. You must have manufacturing engineers, programmers, managers and others to run a modern plant.
