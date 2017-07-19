New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Releases iOS 10.3.3 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements
iOS 10.3.3 is a free over-the-air update available to all users with a compatible iOS device. It can also be downloaded and installed on iOS devices using iTunes on a Mac or PC.
No outward-facing changes or features were discovered during the short beta testing period, so it appears iOS 10.3.3 focuses on bug fixes, security enhancements, and other minor improvements, much like iOS 10.3.2.
Apple's work on iOS 10 is winding down as the company prepares to launch the next-generation version of iOS, iOS 11, which first debuted at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. iOS 11 will see a release in the fall following a summer of beta testing. With work shifting to iOS 11, iOS 10.3.3 is likely to be one of the final updates we see to iOS 10.
I just downloaded this update and it bricked my phone - got the infamous black screen with the iTunes logo and the lightning cable.
Weird. That sucks.
When I finished the update, an image of Steve Jobs giving the thumbs up appeared in place of the Apple logo.
That was immediately followed by a notification from my bank that $1,000 had just been added to my account.
Thanks Stevey!
in the first post? :D
Which iOS device are you using and what was wrong with it? I'm somewhat tempted to try out 11, but don't want to risk running into any serious bugs on my iPhone SE.iPhone 7 plus. I do the beta program every year, a few bugs here and there are fine. My phone was literally freezing up forcing me to force restart. It was a daily occurrence.
That sucks. I hope you're able to get it up and running again. The update went smoothly on my iPhone SE and 7 Plus, both coming from 10.3.2.
Oh yeah, all I need to do is perform a restore via iTunes. I've had this happen once in the past. It'll be a boring commute home, though!
I know quite well what bricked means. No need to be an ass.
Then don't use it, name calling is not done here.
I'll stay on the latest 10 until 11 is confirmed free of significant issues.
Yes, me too.
not sure about that. I am being offered the update and on beta 6 with profile still installed.Yeah just got it restarted my phone :)
I plan to stay on iOS10 for a while. So my question is, is 10.3.3 less power hungry than 10.3.2?
Is it a good build to stay?
Thank you.
It's not bricked, learn what a bricked device means before you use it.
