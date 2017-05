Apple Releases iOS 10.3.2 With Multiple Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Apple today released iOS 10 .3.2 to the public, following several weeks of testing and four betas. iOS 10.3.2 comes six weeks after the release of iOS 10.3 , a major update that introduced a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. It also comes more than a month after iOS 10.3.1 , a security update.iOS 10.3.2 is a free over-the-air update available to all users with a compatible device. It can also be downloaded and installed on iOS devices using iTunes on a Mac or PC.There were no outward-facing changes or new features discovered during the beta testing process, aside from a small fix for Siri Kit car commands, which are now working as intended.It appears iOS 10.3.2 focuses primarily on bug fixes, security enhancements, and other minor operating system improvements.iOS 10 will soon be followed by iOS 11 , which we will see introduced at Apple's June Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. We still have several months to go until iOS 11 is released to the public, so there are likely to be continued iOS 10 updates.