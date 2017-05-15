Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Releases iOS 10.3.2 With Multiple Bug Fixes and Security Updates
iOS 10.3.2 is a free over-the-air update available to all users with a compatible device. It can also be downloaded and installed on iOS devices using iTunes on a Mac or PC.
There were no outward-facing changes or new features discovered during the beta testing process, aside from a small fix for SiriKit car commands, which are now working as intended.
It appears iOS 10.3.2 focuses primarily on bug fixes, security enhancements, and other minor operating system improvements.
iOS 10 will soon be followed by iOS 11, which we will see introduced at Apple's June Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. We still have several months to go until iOS 11 is released to the public, so there are likely to be continued iOS 10 updates.
Another update which will undoubtedly slow the phone down and push people more towards the new iPhone.
iOS updates haven't slowed down phones for a long time. Absolutely true from the 3G-4S days, not so much now.
If anything it's the opposite these days. Apple have properly stepped up their game with software QA.
"Look Mom I posted it again!"
Another update which will undoubtedly slow the phone down and push people more towards the new iPhone.Actually 10.3.2 betas have been very smooth and fast, so newbie, I'm afraid you are wrong this time!
This is not true. Although your theory may have certainly been accurate in the past, it is not accurate with this update. 10.2.1 is inferior compared to 10.3.2
Daft. The whole goal is to improve the functionality and performance of the iPhone, which how many different models are still supported and running efficiently on iOS 10.
