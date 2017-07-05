New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of iOS 10.3.3 to Developers and Public Beta Testers
Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.3 update to developers and public beta testers, one week after seeding the fifth beta and over a month after the release of iOS 10.3.2, which was a minor bug fix update.
Registered developers can download iOS 10.3.3 beta 6 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed. Public beta testers can also download the beta over-the-air after installing the configuration profile.
There were no significant features or notable bug fixes found in the first five iOS 10.3.3 betas, suggesting iOS 10.3.3 is an update that's minor in scale, focusing primarily on security updates, bug fixes, and other small improvements.
iOS 10.3.3 is likely to be one of the last updates to the iOS 10 operating system, as Apple has shifted development to iOS 11. The first beta of iOS 11 was released to developers on June 5 following Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, and two betas have been seeded so far.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
40 minutes ago at 10:04 am
I wonder why there’s so many betas for what seems to be such a minor release.
I saw the word beta on Twitter had hoped it was for iOS 11!
38 minutes ago at 10:06 am
I really hope ios 11 get new beta today, old bugs now they need to fix like appstore and appswitcher not closing apps, unleas they release a new ios 11 beta with bug fixes we wont be able to find many more bugs
33 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Not exactly the beta release people here were hoping for.
36 minutes ago at 10:08 am
No! Please give us iOS 11 beta 3. The battery sucks
39 minutes ago at 10:05 am
So anticlimactic.
37 minutes ago at 10:07 am
It's likely the last iOS 10 update, and therefore the last update that 32-bit iDevices will receive. Has to be as close to perfect as possible.
42 minutes ago at 10:02 am
:(
21 minutes ago at 10:23 am
So likely the GM release, considering the lack of a lowercase letter beta identifier in the build no.?Sorta but the elimination of the "5"'s not necessarily the letter. The letter is the version of THAT build. a is 1st, b would be 2nd revision of build 14G5057 for example.
Beta 5 14G5057a
Beta 6 14G57
(so basically the same build as b5 but with release/GM versioning)
[doublepost=1499275531][/doublepost]
this one is final as they removed the feedback appYeah and look at the build# too. It is a release versioning scheme (without the "50") but the same as beta 5.
21 minutes ago at 10:23 am
this one is final as they removed the feedback app
12 minutes ago at 10:32 am
It's quite big no? 1,76GB on SE
Obligatory that’s what she said!
[ Read All Comments ]