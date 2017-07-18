Apple Updates Logic Pro X With New Drummers and Performance Improvements

Apple today updated its professional audio editing software Logic Pro X to version 10.3.2, introducing bug fixes, performance improvements, and a couple of new features.
Today's update brings three new Drummers able to play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin, and the new Drummer loops can be added to songs and customized with performance controls.
Apple has also improved the responsiveness of the graphical user interface, introduced an automatic time align feature for improved morphing in Alchemy, and debuted new tools for fine tuning the pitch of an audio region. The full change list is below:
Logic Pro X can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $199.99. [Direct Link]
MainStage 3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $29.99. [Direct Link]
What's New in Version 10.3.2Apple has also updated Logic Pro X companion app MainStage 3 with stability and performance improvements.
- Includes 3 Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin
- New Drummer loops can be added to your song and then customized with performance controls
- The pitch of an audio region can now be transposed or fine tuned
- Improves responsiveness of the graphical user interface
- Alchemy includes an automatic time align feature for improved morphing
- New additive effects in Alchemy expand the options for filtering and modulating sound
- The length of individual steps in the Arpeggiator plug-in are adjustable
- Volume automation resets as expected when a cycle returns to the beginning
- Low Latency Mode works as expected for hardware outputs above Output 1-2
