Subway Refreshing Store Designs With Self-Order Kiosks That Support Apple Pay

Subway today unveiled an all-new "fresh forward" redesign coming to 12 pilot locations at its restaurants throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which includes self-order kiosks in select locations that support checking out via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Subway has long supported Apple Pay as a payments option during the traditional check-out process in its restaurants.
The new kiosks will allow customers to browse Subway's full menu, craft their sandwich order, and then check out with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay.
There will be a designated food preparation and pick-up area for orders made through the new kiosks, on the Subway mobile app, and with Facebook Messenger's Subway chatbot. The company said that this will help speed up food preparation time for both digital orders and for customers waiting in the basic check-out line.
The "fresh forward" Subway design is launching today at the following locations: Tamarac, FL; Orlando, FL (2 locations); Winter Park, FL; Chula Vista, CA; Knoxville, TN; Palmview, TX; Hillsboro, OR; Vancouver, WA; Beauport, QC; Granby, QC; and Manchester, U.K.
Subway said that, "Many elements of the new brand identity will be worldwide by the end of 2017."
The new kiosks will allow customers to browse Subway's full menu, craft their sandwich order, and then check out with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay.
There will be a designated food preparation and pick-up area for orders made through the new kiosks, on the Subway mobile app, and with Facebook Messenger's Subway chatbot. The company said that this will help speed up food preparation time for both digital orders and for customers waiting in the basic check-out line.
Digital: Self-order kiosks in select locations, digital menu boards and, as always, Apple and Samsung Pay options. Guests enjoy a speedy Subway® experience with a separate food preparation area and a designated pre-order pick-up location for kiosk, mobile app, delivery, catering and bot for Messenger orders.The Subway redesign will also include dining areas with USB charging ports so customers can fuel up their smartphones and tablets while they eat, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi, menu changes, and new decor.
The "fresh forward" Subway design is launching today at the following locations: Tamarac, FL; Orlando, FL (2 locations); Winter Park, FL; Chula Vista, CA; Knoxville, TN; Palmview, TX; Hillsboro, OR; Vancouver, WA; Beauport, QC; Granby, QC; and Manchester, U.K.
Subway said that, "Many elements of the new brand identity will be worldwide by the end of 2017."
Related Roundup: Apple Pay