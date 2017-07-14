New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Leasing Equipment to Suppliers to Make Sure Key iPhone 8 Components Get Made
The equipment cost Apple "tens of millions of dollars" and will be used to create the aforementioned circuit boards, which are a key component that connect parts like the iPhone's display and camera. A rigid flexible printed circuit board is reportedly more difficult to produce than conventional rigid or flexible PCBs.
Apple made the purchase after one of three suppliers it planned to source parts from backed out of the deal. Interflex and Youngpoong Electronics, two Korean companies, are said to be producing the components going forward.
"One of the three suppliers recently decided to back out," a source told ET News on condition of anonymity, saying that the supplier is a Taiwanese manufacturer.With one supplier pulling out of the deal, Apple decided to make sure the remaining suppliers can meet capacity. "To fill the loss, Apple is supporting the other two suppliers, both Korean, to beef up production," said The Korea Herald's source.
The exact reason why the Taiwanese supplier withdrew from the deal with a big client Apple was not revealed. But sources say the firm may have felt a pinch on the tricky production and strict quality requirements along with low profitability.
Rumors have suggested Apple is struggling to produce several of the new iPhone's components, including the 3D sensor and the display lamination process, which many analysts believe is going to lead to some delay in production ramp up.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often accurately predicts Apple's plans, believes production ramp up could be delayed by a month or two, which means the iPhone 8 could be available in limited quantities with Apple unable to meet demand until late in 2017 or early in 2018.
What on earth is 'rigid flexible'?
It's an oxymoron. /s
You beat me to it. I was going to ask the same thing.
Apple's stock will take a temporary hit if the iPhone 8 launch is delayed. Apple stock will take a huge, long term hit if it is launched, and it sucks.yeah and grass is green
Interesting.
I can't recall so many rumored production issues with an iPhone this late in the game. Fair to expect some rather significant delays - which, if the shipping device does include some [not all] of the major rumored features, I'm ok with a delay. I just want them to get it right. I have been waiting, with my trusty 6 in-hand, on the next major device upgrade. What's a few more months?
Seems the fall keynote, at Steve Jobs Theater, will tout the 7s and 7s plus. The 8 will be saved for a "one more thing" nod to Steve. Fun will he had. All 3 devices will be available for preorder the following week. The 7 series will ship within a month (end Oct.). The 8 ships some time in Dec. Just in time for the holidays.
But please Apple, do not rush this. We'll totally wait. Some will gripe. Ok, most will gripe. But we'll wait.
Can't blame the editors. Seems the term has been in use for quite some time. This manufacturer page explains it: http://www.flexiblecircuit.com/product-category/rigid-flex/
This. It's a hybrid circuit board using both flexible and rigid sections. Like:
