Apple CEO Tim Cook and iTunes Chief Eddy Cue Attend Sun Valley Media Retreat

Image: Rob Latour, Shutterstock
Apple CEO Tim Cook and iTunes Chief Eddy Cue this week attended the Allen & Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, as they have done for the last several years ('//www.macrumors.com/2012/07/11/tim-cook-at-sun-valley-conference-looking-forward-to-meetings-with-media-executives/').
Many well known tech and media moguls attend the Sun Valley event, which is essentially a retreat and is invitation only, but meetings and discussions at the conference are kept under wraps so it's unlikely we'll hear details on anything that goes on. In years past, Cook and Cue have kept a low profile during the week long event.
Described as a "summer camp for billionaires," the conference includes ('http://www.businessinsider.com/sun-valley-photos-2016-7/') activities like rafting, cycling, and golf, and because it brings so many major media executives together in one place, it's been credited as the catalyst ('http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/8-momentous-deals-tied-sun-903322') for major deals like the AOL and Time Warner merger, Walt Disney's acquisition of ABC, Google's purchase of YouTube, and Jeff Bezos' acquisition of The Washington Post.
Apple has been taking a more direct approach to media in recent months with its ever-growing interest in original content, so it's no surprise to see Cook and Cue at the event once again.
Other notable 2017 attendees include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Jared and Ivanka Trump, DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, Twitter COO Anthony Noto, 21st Century Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, CBS Chairman Les Moonves, and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg.
