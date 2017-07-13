New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Has Finished Moving and Precisely Reassembling a Historic Barn At Its New Headquarters
Matthew Roberts has uploaded his latest 4K drone tour of Apple Park, the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California.
A limited number of Apple employees began moving into the new headquarters in April, but the video shows that construction is still well underway. Among the highlights are a closer look at the main circular building, Steve Jobs Theater, the visitor center across the street, and the overall landscaping.
Roberts also flew his drone over the historic Glendenning Barn, which Apple has now completely reassembled after carefully taking it down and pledging to move it to a new location due to construction of Apple Park.
Glendenning Barn, a historic site in Cupertino, has been situated on Apple Park's property since the early twentieth century. After taking over the site of HP's previous campus, Apple reportedly dismantled the redwood barn piece by piece, including every plank, nail, and crossbeam, and made careful notes on its construction.
The drone video reveals that Apple has successfully recreated the barn, although a few of the redwood planks appear to be brightly colored, indicating they might not be original. Apple reportedly stockpiled redwood salvaged from an old grove in case any damaged planks needed to be replaced.
When finished, Apple Park will be surrounded by some 9,000 trees, with a large pond, walking trails, benches, and a fitness center for employees.
1 hour ago at 06:32 am
As a Brit, I find if funny how Americans refer to things built in the early 20th Century as 'historic' :D
1 hour ago at 06:38 am
Fun fact: the historic barn was originally built the same year Apple last released a new Mac Mini.
33 minutes ago at 07:15 am
As a Brit, I find if funny how Americans refer to things built in the early 20th Century as 'historic' :D
I'm a Brit too, but historic doesn't have to mean "old". It means "important in history". Nine Eleven was a historic event. Now if they'd written "historical", that would be a different matter. (Someone should tell the BBC this -- they're constantly mixing up the meanings of both words.)
1 hour ago at 06:34 am
As a Brit, I find if funny how Americans refer to things built in the early 20th Century as 'historic' :DRight? Was just thinking the same thing. But it think it is great that Apple did all that to preserve it. It really shows the difference a 100 years can make.
54 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Barn article = Slow news day
52 minutes ago at 06:56 am
As a Brit, I find if funny how Americans refer to things built in the early 20th Century as 'historic' :D
As an italian I have to agree :)
But I like the mix between historical places and new buildings, so kudos to Apple to preserve the barn.
1 hour ago at 06:34 am
This and other articles make it sound like Apple itself took apart and reassembled the barn.
Instead, almost certainly a professional historic building moving company was used. I'd like to know who it was.
Conversely, IF indeed some Apple employees stopped working in order to carefully take apart, number, and then rebuild each plank, I'd like to see their story as well. Ditto if Apple hired say, a local historical society, to do it.
Instead, almost certainly a professional historic building moving company was used. I'd like to know who it was.
Conversely, IF indeed some Apple employees stopped working in order to carefully take apart, number, and then rebuild each plank, I'd like to see their story as well. Ditto if Apple hired say, a local historical society, to do it.
45 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Barn article = Slow news day
"Slow news day" = People sometimes have other interests than you, and that's fine.
29 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Did they update the barn with chamfered edges?
/I keed...
/I keed...
22 minutes ago at 07:26 am
I like it when historic things are brought back. Next, bring back the historic Mac Pro modular tower.
