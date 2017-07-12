Apple Adds PayPal as Payment Option for iTunes, App Store, and Apple Music

Wednesday July 12, 2017 3:18 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
From today, PayPal customers in the U.K., Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the Netherlands can use their PayPal account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and iBooks purchases made on their Apple devices. PayPal said on Wednesday the option would be rolling out to other countries including the U.S. soon after.

Previously, Apple users were only able to pay for transactions using a registered bank card or gift card. The new option means it's now possible to make purchases across iPhone, iPad, and iPad touch and Mac using a PayPal account. To select PayPal in the payment method options on iOS, go to Settings -> iTunes & App Stores and tap on your Apple ID, then select payment information. The same options can be found in iTunes on Mac or PC via the Account Quick Link.

Once users have updated their account settings for the above services, all future purchases made with the customer's Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account. This includes purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage.

The new payment option brings PayPal's One Touch service to Apple accounts for the first time, meaning users can purchase from all Apple devices including Apple TV and Apple Watch, since they don't have to sign in every time they want to make a transaction. PayPal said the system provides a "secure and versatile payment method to meet the growing demand for digital entertainment."

Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 03:29 am
And here i was thinking Apple was in war with PayPal over Apple Pay :D
Ballis
34 minutes ago at 04:08 am

Why not the U.S. First?

Neither Apple nor PayPal is led by Trump?
KeyMs92
44 minutes ago at 03:59 am
I think this is appropriate: Finally.

This means I can finally use my bank account instead of a credit card.
apoltix
36 minutes ago at 04:06 am

Why not the U.S. First?


Even if Apple and PayPal are US companies, it doesn't mean the US should get everything first every time.
