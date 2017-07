'iPhone 8' to Come in Four Colors Including New 'Mirror-Like' Option

2017 OLED iPhone - four colors. New one - mirror like. pic.twitter.com/BFBBpBQ2Vm — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 8, 2017

Apple could make its upcoming OLED iPhone available in four different shades, including a new "mirror-like" reflective version not seen before in previous models. That's the latest claim from mobile leaker Benjamin Geskin , who shared an example image via Twitter over the weekend showing what the new color option could resemble.The image the leaker provided is just an iPhone in a third-party reflective case, but it offers some idea of what a purported "mirrored" handset might look like if Apple decided to offer such a design as part of its color options.Geskin offered no details regarding the source of his information, so there's no way to verify the claim, but it follows predictions from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this month that Apple's flagship iPhone model could come in limited "boutique" color options, alongside more typical "S" cycle updates to the existing iPhone 7 line-up.No clarification was forthcoming regarding the other three color options for the redesigned iPhone, but it's possible some of them could be plucked from the existing six iPhone 7 shades currently available, which include jet black, black, gold, silver, rose gold, and (PRODUCT)RED.Last week's prominent and perhaps most controversial rumor was that the new iPhone may not include TouchID at all , with Apple favoring some sort of face recognition technology as a replacement security feature. The rumor muddied the waters regarding the future of Apple's fingerprint recognition, with previous rumors appearing to indicate that the company had come up with a solution to integrate TouchID in an OLED display, with facial recognition used as an additional security feature via new 3D sensors in the front-facing camera.Otherwise, Apple's major iPhone redesign is said to include some form of wireless charging, a faster A11 processor, and a glass body. The 5.8-inch "iPhone 8" is expected to be announced in September.