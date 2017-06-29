Classic Cartoon Streaming Service 'Boomerang' Expands to Apple TV

In April, classic cartoon network Boomerang was announced as a new spin-off streaming service of its own, after initially being offered as a cable channel by Time Warner. Boomerang mentioned at the time that an Apple TV app was coming sometime in the future, and this week that app has debuted on the tvOS App Store, bringing classic shows like Wacky Races, Yogi Bear, and Scooby-Doo to Apple TV.
Just like the iOS app, Boomerang on Apple TV will allow subscribers of the $4.99/month service access to more than 5,000 titles across movies and TV shows from Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM animation catalogs. New and exclusive shows are also on the service, and every week it adds new episodes to both modern and classic shows.
Boomerang is THE place to watch all your favorite cartoons to your heart’s content, on demand and ad free. Enjoy classic shows and new originals you can’t get anywhere else. Your Boomerang subscription allows you to control the viewing experience in a kid-friendly environment with your whole family with no TV package required.In celebration of Boomerang's first original series, called Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, the company is offering a 30-day free trial to all Kansas-based users who sign up beginning today, June 29, through July 4. Otherwise, Boomerang costs $4.99/month, and there's also a $39.99/year alternative.
The library is only part of the fun! New episodes of new original shows or classics from the vault are added every week. Get new episodes of New Looney Tunes, Bunnicula, Be Cool Scooby Doo, Tom and Jerry and more, plus brand new shows coming later this year! Enjoy full seasons of old favorites from Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and all the favorite cartoons you love.
