Boomerang Launches $5/Month Classic Cartoon Streaming Service on iOS, Apple TV Coming Soon

Originally offered as a cable channel by Time Warner, Boomerang has this week been spun off into a streaming bundle of its own, offering subscribers on iOS, Android, and desktop access to classic cartoons like Hanna-Barbera's Wacky Races and Yogi Bear, as well as shows featuring Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Road Runner (via Variety). Slightly more modern cartoons like The Life and Times of Juniper Lee and Courage the Cowardly Dog are also up for streaming.
Boomerang will allow subscribers on-demand access to these shows, and some will even be gaining new episodes each week, including additional episodes of modern shows as well as classics from the Boomerang vault. The service also plans to launch new, exclusive shows to Boomerang subscribers sometime later this year. Boomerang is still sticking around as an addition for traditional cable packages, with the new video-on-demand service being referred to as a "complementary" package to its cable channel.
For its classics, Boomerang offers over 1,000 episodes of the older cartoons, although there remain a few noticeable omissions like The Flinstones and The Jetsons, but the company has said more shows will continuously be added after this week's launch. Movies related to certain characters -- including Scooby-Doo --are included as well in the subscription plan.
Check out a list of all of Boomerang's shows, broken down by character in the vein of Netflix's kids section, right here on the service's website. New subscribers can gain access to a 7-day free trial upon sign-up of the monthly plan, or a 3-day free-trial upon sign-up of the yearly plan.
In terms of cost, users can pay $4.99 a month for Boomerang, or opt in for a $39.99 yearly subscription to drop the monthly cost down to $3.33. Those interested can download the Boomerang app now on the iOS App Store for free [Direct Link], and it's also available on Android and on desktop and laptop computers. TV-enabled streaming boxes, including Apple TV, will be gaining Boomerang apps in the near future as well.
New episodes of new original shows or classics from the vault are added every week. Get new episodes of New Looney Tunes, Bunnicula, Be Cool Scooby Doo, Tom and Jerry and more, plus brand new shows coming later this year!
