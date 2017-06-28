New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
New Dummy Video Gives Yet Another Look at Prospective iPhone 8 Design
The video features an iPhone 8 dummy model with an edge-to-edge display, a top bar that will accommodate the front-facing camera and sensors, a vertical dual-lens rear camera, and a glossy black chassis made from glass with a matching and indistinguishable steel band around the edges.
This new dummy model is similar to previous dummy models that we've seen, and it is in line with rumors and design drawings that have suggested the iPhone 8 will feature a slim, almost bezel-free design with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the display of the device.
It measures in at 71mm wide, 144mm long, and 7.5mm thick, which matches up with previous size estimates we've seen leaked. For comparison's sake, the iPhone 7 measures in at 67.1mm wide, 138.3mm long, and 7.1mm thick. The new device, if the dummy models and other rumors are correct, will be similar in size to the iPhone 7, but will have a display that is similar in size to the iPhone 7 Plus display.
Dummy models are often constructed by case makers and other accessory manufacturers based on rumors and leaks coming out of the supply chain. Case makers use dummy models to create cases ahead of an iPhone's launch to be first on the market with accessories. In past years, these dummy models have been largely accurate, but there are, on occasion, design discrepancies.
When it comes to the iPhone 8, Apple was originally said to be working with up to 10 prototypes, including one with a rear Touch ID button, making it hard to pinpoint a design. Much of the recent leaked information has centered on a design similar to the device in the video, and it's looking more and more like that's the design we'll see in the finished device when it launches this fall.
Rumors, blueprints, and dummy devices can often be confirmed with myriad part leaks, but we're seeing relatively few part leaks this year, so there's still some uncertainty. So far, we've only seen alleged front and rear panels, featuring no visible Home button, an edge-to-edge display design, and a vertical dual-lens rear camera.
Beyond what's visible, we've heard a whole slew of rumors about the iPhone 8, with details ranging from wireless charging to impressive 3D sensing and facial recognition capabilities for the front-facing camera. For a complete picture of what to expect, make sure to check out our roundup.
