New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
First Alleged iPhone 8 Part Leaks Surface
Our first glimpse at components that could be destined for the much-rumored 5.8-inch "iPhone 8" and its 4.7 and 5.5-inch companion devices surfaced this morning in a post on reddit. The images are said to be sourced from a case manufacturer who received them from a glass supplier in China.
The first photo depicts what is said to be the front and back panel of the iPhone 8, with the front panel featuring a super thin bezel around all sides along with a top bar that could perhaps house a front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker. There's been some question on how Apple will handle the front-facing camera and mockup devices and renderings haven't offered a clear picture.
Some design renderings have shown a section at the top of the device similar to the front panel in this image, while others seem to feature a bar that extends fully across the top of the device.
The rear panel features a vertical dual-lens camera and a separate protruding lens component, with no rear Touch ID in sight, in line with rumors suggesting Apple has indeed figured out how to build Touch ID into the display of the device.
A second photo depicts the two alleged iPhone 8 components next to alleged components for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus, two devices that are rumored to be launching alongside the OLED iPhone 8. All three rear shells are said to be made from glass in order to support wireless charging, and that all three devices will get wireless charging is a rumor we've heard before from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
While these images are in line with many rumors that we're heard about Apple's upcoming devices, there's no way to verify their authenticity. They could very well be from a clone device or a dummy device created based on the iPhone 8 design leaks and rumors that have circulated.
Even if fake, these panels are based on supply chain information and rumors and do perhaps provide an idea of what actual iPhone 8 components might look like. Still, it's best to view these leaks with some skepticism until we begin to see more part leaks to corroborate the design.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
No touch id on the back. Good sign!
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
Bah. Not a fan of the earpiece and front camera dipping down into the screen, although I'm happy Touch ID isn't on the back...
59 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Front camera and earpiece cutout from display looks ugly, seems more likely fake :mad: no way apple will make that ugly spot.
That protruding vertical camera cutout looks inspired from traffic light signal :D Hell No!!
That protruding vertical camera cutout looks inspired from traffic light signal :D Hell No!!
54 minutes ago at 11:06 am
I hate it
iPhone 6/6s still the best design
lol people said that about the 5/5S when the 6 was released. And said that about the 4/4S when the 5 was released.
And I think they said that about the 3GS when the 4 was leaked due to the "ugly" antenna bands...
Plus they said that about the cMBP when the rMBP was released. And when the 2016 MBP was released, people then said the 2012 rMBP was the best design.
TL;DR: people hate change but they'll come around. :D
56 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Looks beautiful! Way better than the S8
But let’s wait for Sunny1990 and the other ‘definitely not Apple trolls’ to weigh in on it.
But let’s wait for Sunny1990 and the other ‘definitely not Apple trolls’ to weigh in on it.
58 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Leaks! It's happening!
38 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Is it just me or is the rear part got a protruding bottom right edge? Like, a counter shim so that the protruding camera wont make the phone wobble on a flat surface anymore.
55 minutes ago at 11:05 am
I prefer the weird front bezel bump to rear Touch ID!
56 minutes ago at 11:04 am
I hate it
iPhone 6/6s still the best design
iPhone 6/6s still the best design
56 minutes ago at 11:04 am
No potato cam — definitely fake.
[ Read All Comments ]