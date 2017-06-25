Pearl Automation Shuts Down After Poor Sales of Its $500 Vehicle Backup Camera

Sunday June 25, 2017 7:11 PM PDT by Eric Slivka
Pearl Automation, the vehicle accessory company founded by ex-Apple engineers and which debuted its $500 "RearVision" wireless backup camera system just one year ago, has shut down following poor sales of the device, reports Axios.

What happened: Early product sales disappointed, which was exacerbated by a high burn rate.

What next? The Pearl Automation team received several "acqui-hire" offers, but opted instead to shut down and part ways, according to a source close to the situation.
RearVision, which went on sale last September, was a license plate frame with dual HD cameras, solar power, and Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to an OBD port hub and an iPhone or Android phone. While it was a slick and easy to install system, the $500 price tag undoubtedly contributed to its downfall.

Pearl appears to have had larger ambitions related to autonomous driving technology and driver safety, but with its initial project suffering from poor sales, the company lacked the resources to push forward on its follow-up products.

alphaod
3 minutes ago at 07:29 pm
I actually wanted to get one for a car that doesn't have a backup camera. but it was way too expensive.
BasicGreatGuy
16 minutes ago at 07:16 pm
I think at $125.00, they would have faired much better, especially for those who would like to have the new technology fot a slightly older car.
zorinlynx
19 minutes ago at 07:13 pm
Yeeeah, backup cameras are mature technology that shouldn't cost $500. Not surprised it failed.
