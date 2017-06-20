Google Search Gaining More Detailed Job-Related Results Like Commute Time and Employer Reviews

Google is today updating its search engine across mobile devices and the web with a collection of results that will make it easier for people to find useful information related to job searches. The update is part of the new "Google for Jobs" initiative that was discussed at its I/O conference this year, with the goal of connecting employer and employee through streamlined and bolstered search results.
For English users in the United States, when searches like "jobs near me" or "teaching jobs" are input into Google, the new search results will return more in-depth information that will lessen the time spent visiting websites around the web thanks to a more centralized accumulation of data.
This includes reviews of an employer from trusted employment rating sites, detailed job qualifications and descriptions, and even an estimated commute time to the workplace if users are signed into their Google account.
Google is partnering with sites including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook to help fill out the search data with new job listings "as soon as they're posted." Furthermore, third-party platforms and direct employers will be able to add their own listings into these results thanks to Google's plan to provide open documentation for all job providers.
People from all walks of life, experiences and backgrounds have undergone a job hunt at some point in their lives. Whether you’re a young adult looking for your first job, a veteran hoping to leverage your leadership experience in civilian life, or a parent looking for a job with better pay to support a growing family, we hope this new experience on Google will help make the job search simpler and more effective.The feature will also pick up right where users leave off in case they quit their search, and they can turn on alerts for a specific search inquiry to get email notifications the moment new jobs arrive related to it. In an effort to keep the results fresh, more search filters and data will be added in the future.
