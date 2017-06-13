Apple Releases Updates for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on iOS and Mac

Tuesday June 13, 2017 11:14 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released updates for its suite of iWork apps on iOS and Mac, introducing new features for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. All of the apps have access to a new library that includes more than 500 professionally drawn shapes, and there's a new feature that allows users to reply to comments and join threaded conversations.

Apple is also introducing new auto-correction and text replacement options that are designed to save users time when typing, and these new features are available in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers across both iOS and Mac.


Pages for iOS and Mac now support linked text boxes, and there's a feature allowing users to export documents as fixed layout ePub books. When collaborating with other users on a document, there are new options for changing margins, headers, footers, and paper size in both apps, and in Pages for iOS specifically, there's a new page thumbnail view for better navigation.

In Pages for Mac, Stock and Currency functions will now return data from the previous market day's close.

The same Stock and Currency update is coming to Keynote for Mac, and there's also a new option to edit notes while displaying slides in Light Table view. Also new to the Mac version of Keynote are new pan and zoom options. Light Table view is expanding to Keynote for iOS, and there's an option to edit presenter notes when viewing slides.

Both versions of Numbers are being updated with support for print preview when working on collaborative spreadsheets, and the Insert Stock Quote feature and the Stock and Currency functions now use data from the previous market day's close.

All of Apple's iWork apps are available from the iOS App Store and Mac App Store for free. The apps have been fully free for download since April of 2017.

- Pages for Mac - [Mac App Store]
- Keynote for Mac - [Mac App Store]
- Numbers for Mac - [Mac App Store]

- Pages for iOS - [App Store]
- Keynote for iOS - [App Store]
- Numbers for iOS - [App Store]

tethead
45 minutes ago at 11:16 am
OMG, they actually added back in linked text boxes!! Their removal of this feature with the "new" iWork suite several years ago caused me to stop using these for work - and now we're happy with another solution - but at least I can finally open and edit my older documents. I wonder if all my feedback submitted on that finally got read??
Mac-lover3
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am

They allow you to link two separate text boxes, so when text does not fit in the first, it overflows in the next. It's all explained on this new help document on Apple: https://support.apple.com/nl-be/HT207731

Back then, you could not just type text onto a page - it had to be in a text box. If you had a multiple-page document (as most people do), you then had to link the text boxes between the pages so that typing in one would affect the others. Otherwise, each page/text box was treated as an independent item. It is ridiculous that this was ever the case, and even more ridiculous that it would have been removed without explanation when that huge "update" was released.


Thanks to the both of you
Brutonus
35 minutes ago at 11:27 am

They allow you to link two separate text boxes, so when text does not fit in the first, it overflows in the next. It's all explained on this new help document on Apple: https://support.apple.com/nl-be/HT207731
tethead
33 minutes ago at 11:28 am

Back then, you could not just type text onto a page - it had to be in a text box. If you had a multiple-page document (as most people do), you then had to link the text boxes between the pages so that typing in one would affect the others. Otherwise, each page/text box was treated as an independent item. It is ridiculous that this was ever the case, and even more ridiculous that it would have been removed without explanation when that huge "update" was released.
