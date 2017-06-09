New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Watch 'The Talk Show' Live From WWDC 2017 With Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller
Daring Fireball has shared the full video of "The Talk Show Live" from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference this week.
Before a live audience at The California Theatre in San Jose, Apple senior executives Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller joined host John Gruber to reflect on the company's announcements at its WWDC opening keynote on Monday, including several new Macs, macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, and HomePod.
The video, produced by Amy Jane Gruber and Paul Kafasis, is available on Vimeo and embedded below.
MacRumors has put together a WWDC 2017 roundup with the latest news and announcements from the conference.
Before a live audience at The California Theatre in San Jose, Apple senior executives Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller joined host John Gruber to reflect on the company's announcements at its WWDC opening keynote on Monday, including several new Macs, macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, and HomePod.
The video, produced by Amy Jane Gruber and Paul Kafasis, is available on Vimeo and embedded below.
MacRumors has put together a WWDC 2017 roundup with the latest news and announcements from the conference.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2017
Tags: Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi
Tags: Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi