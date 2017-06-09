MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Adventure Satchel for the New MacBook Pro From Intrepid Bag Co

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Intrepid Bag Co to give MacRumors readers a chance to win an Intrepid Adventure Satchel that's been designed specifically for the new 2016 and 2017 13 and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro models.
Like all of Intrepid Bag Co's products, the Adventure Satchel is made from high-quality full grain tobacco-colored leather that will age into a unique patina, making each bag one-of-a-kind. Intrepid says the satchel is its most rugged bag yet, made with old-world craftsmanship techniques, including hand pounded copper rivets and UV-resistant nylon stitching.
The Adventure Satchel comes in two sizes to accommodate either the 13-inch MacBook Pro or the 15-inch MacBook Pro. It was designed for the new MacBook Pros, but can also fit older models and other types of notebooks.
Under the flap, there's a dedicated laptop holder, a zippered compartment, two medium-sized interior pockets, a main interior pocket, a hidden passport pocket, 2 pen/stylus holders, and a key chain strap. At the sides, there are also two rain-proof flaps, and at the back, there's a quick access flat pocket that's sized to hold papers and other small accessories.
The satchel can be worn cross-body with a side mounted 1.5-inch strap made from leather and canvas, which is padded for comfort even under heavy loads, and there's also a hand-held strap at the top.
Intrepid Bag Co's new Adventure Satchels are on sale for a limited time, with the 13-inch model priced at $235 and the 15-inch model priced at $255. We've got one satchel to give away to a MacRumors reader for free.
To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (June 9) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 16. The winner will be chosen randomly on June 16 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
Intrepid Bag Co's new Adventure Satchels are on sale for a limited time, with the 13-inch model priced at $235 and the 15-inch model priced at $255. We've got one satchel to give away to a MacRumors reader for free.
Tags: giveaway, Intrepid Bag Co