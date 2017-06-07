iPhone's Volume Slider No Longer Covers Videos in iOS 11

iPhone users can finally cross one item off their wishlists: the volume slider no longer covers videos in iOS 11.
iOS 11 volume HUD screenshot shared by Twitter user Devon T.
Now, when a user adjusts the volume while watching a video, a much smaller volume HUD appears in the top-right corner of the screen.
While the change is small, the user interface tweak was highly requested by many iPhone users for several years. On iOS 10 and earlier, the volume HUD intrusively pops up in the center of the screen for a few seconds after the volume is adjusted, unnecessarily covering the video content until it disappears.
iOS 10 volume HUD screenshot shared by Twitter user Justin L.
Some third-party apps such as YouTube already had their own smaller volume HUD, and now the look is universal across iOS 11, as part of Apple's broader improvements to the native video player on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Apple introduced iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. The first beta was seeded to registered developers later that day, to be followed by a public beta in late June. iOS 11 will be available as a free software update for all compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models around September.
