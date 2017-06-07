iPhone's Volume Slider No Longer Covers Videos in iOS 11

Wednesday June 7, 2017 6:08 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone users can finally cross one item off their wishlists: the volume slider no longer covers videos in iOS 11.

iOS 11 volume HUD screenshot shared by Twitter user Devon T.

Now, when a user adjusts the volume while watching a video, a much smaller volume HUD appears in the top-right corner of the screen.

While the change is small, the user interface tweak was highly requested by many iPhone users for several years. On iOS 10 and earlier, the volume HUD intrusively pops up in the center of the screen for a few seconds after the volume is adjusted, unnecessarily covering the video content until it disappears.

iOS 10 volume HUD screenshot shared by Twitter user Justin L.

Some third-party apps such as YouTube already had their own smaller volume HUD, and now the look is universal across iOS 11, as part of Apple's broader improvements to the native video player on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Apple introduced iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. The first beta was seeded to registered developers later that day, to be followed by a public beta in late June. iOS 11 will be available as a free software update for all compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models around September.
Cougarcat
1 hour ago at 06:12 am
It only took them ten years. Now I look forward to an orientation button...in 2027.
mgollaher92
1 hour ago at 06:11 am
let us praise
Porco
56 minutes ago at 06:33 am
I have never really notic[VOLUME . . . . . .]eally a problem for anyone? ;)
macduke
1 hour ago at 06:13 am
Nice! Surprised nobody noticed until now? Don't let people fool you when they say iOS 11 doesn't change much. All of these small changes add up to a better user experience.

Now if only we could get them to implement the same double tap left/right on a video to skip back/forward 10 seconds that YouTube has. I find myself accidentally trying to do this in the native video controller all the time because it's so useful and intuitive.
nfl46
1 hour ago at 06:22 am
This is definitely welcome!

All these small changes in iOS 11 make a HUGE difference, especially with the iPad! This update was definitely targeted for iPad users.
ArtOfWarfare
46 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Why would you ever want the volume indicator to show up at the center of the screen? Seems like Apple should make this change throughout all of iOS, not just in the video player.
sshambles
1 hour ago at 06:12 am
Ten years of iPhone. Ten years of Volume change covering the screen.

You will be missed.



Not.
newyorksole
1 hour ago at 06:13 am
Now make it so that incoming phone calls don't take up the entire screen. How is this still not addressed?
Moi Ici
26 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Do you know what I wish they'd also address:

When I'm in "mail" and need to adjust something from the pull up screen, say brightness, I sometimes (read mostly) delete the email I'm looking at because I touch the delete icon which is dead center when swiping up....all the time :/
vertsix
37 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Why not make it systemwide?



