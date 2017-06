2017 Apple Design Award Winners Announced: Severed, Things 3, Mushroom 11, Enlight and More

Each year, Apple chooses a selection of exceptional apps and games that are given the company's coveted Apple Design Award to honor design and innovation.The 2017 design winners include popular titles like Severed, Enlight, Things 3, and Old Man's Journey.For more details on the games that were announced as Apple Design Award winners, including reviews, check out our sister site TouchArcade 2016 Apple Design Award winners included Lara Croft Go, Frame.io, Chameleon Run, Auxy Music Creation, Streaks, Complete Anatomy, INKS, Zova, Ulysses Mobile, and djay Pro.