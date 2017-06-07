New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
2017 Apple Design Award Winners Announced: Severed, Things 3, Mushroom 11, Enlight and More
Each year, Apple chooses a selection of exceptional apps and games that are given the company's coveted Apple Design Award to honor design and innovation.
The 2017 design winners include popular titles like Severed, Enlight, Things 3, and Old Man's Journey.
Games:
- Mushroom 11 [Direct Link]
- Splitter Critters [Direct Link]
- Old Man's Journey [Direct Link]
- Severed [Direct Link]
- Blackbox [Direct Link]
Apps:
- Kitchen Stories [Direct Link]
- Airmail 3 [Direct Link]
- Lake [Direct Link]
- Things 3 [Direct Link]
- Elk Currency Converter [Direct Link]
- Enlight [Direct Link]
- Bear [Direct Link]
For more details on the games that were announced as Apple Design Award winners, including reviews, check out our sister site TouchArcade.
2016 Apple Design Award winners included Lara Croft Go, Frame.io, Chameleon Run, Auxy Music Creation, Streaks, Complete Anatomy, INKS, Zova, Ulysses Mobile, and djay Pro.
The 2017 design winners include popular titles like Severed, Enlight, Things 3, and Old Man's Journey.
Games:
- Mushroom 11 [Direct Link]
- Splitter Critters [Direct Link]
- Old Man's Journey [Direct Link]
- Severed [Direct Link]
- Blackbox [Direct Link]
Apps:
- Kitchen Stories [Direct Link]
- Airmail 3 [Direct Link]
- Lake [Direct Link]
- Things 3 [Direct Link]
- Elk Currency Converter [Direct Link]
- Enlight [Direct Link]
- Bear [Direct Link]
For more details on the games that were announced as Apple Design Award winners, including reviews, check out our sister site TouchArcade.
2016 Apple Design Award winners included Lara Croft Go, Frame.io, Chameleon Run, Auxy Music Creation, Streaks, Complete Anatomy, INKS, Zova, Ulysses Mobile, and djay Pro.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
35 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Congratulations to Blackbox! It's a really creative game with an amazing design to match!
[ Read All Comments ]