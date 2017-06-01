Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
New Nike Apple Watch Bands Now Available for Purchase [Updated]
Last week, Nike announced plans to release four new Nike+ Apple Watch bands in colors that match its line of Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit "Day to Night" shoes, and those watch bands are available for purchase as of today.
The new bands are available in four shades of pink and blue "inspired by the shade of the sky, from dawn to dusk," and each one matches a Flyknit shoe. Nike has offered Nike+ bands since the Nike+ Apple Watch debuted in 2016, but this is the first time the company has made an effort to introduce bands that match its shoes.
Nike's new Apple Watch bands are made of the same flexible fluoroelastomer material that's used for Apple's line of Sport bands, but Nike bands add perforations for ventilation purposes.
The bands are available from the Nike website for $49 each, and starting today, select Nike stores will also begin carrying them. Apple plans to start offering the new Nike+ bands in stores, from authorized retailers, and in specialty department stores in "early June."
Nike's matching Flyknit running shoes are also available starting today for $190.
Update: Many of the new Nike+ bands and Flyknit shoes have already sold out.
13 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Seriously bitching about watch bands? You people need to reevaluate what you think life owes you.
17 minutes ago at 10:08 am
JUST WHAT I ALWAYS never WANTED!!! Thanks Apple..
BTW go make me a MacPro tower, JESUS, enough is enough already.
BTW go make me a MacPro tower, JESUS, enough is enough already.
9 minutes ago at 10:16 am
I have nothing again new Apple Watch bands, but I wish someone would spend some time fixing the broken Nike Running app. It crashes and deletes run data which makes it basically useless. I realize that Apple does not make the Nike Running App, but these items are dual branded and as such I was expecting Apple quality.
14 minutes ago at 10:11 am
More watch bands!!!! Finally, this is amazingly awesome and practically magic.
I don't even have to watch the keynote anymore. This is more than I could have dreamed about for 2017.
World transforming innovation like this is why Apple is going to be a 10 Trillion dollar company by 2020!!.
I don't even have to watch the keynote anymore. This is more than I could have dreamed about for 2017.
World transforming innovation like this is why Apple is going to be a 10 Trillion dollar company by 2020!!.
19 minutes ago at 10:07 am
let's see
1. can't innovate my ass
2. where are the macs
3. jonny ive has been busy
4. this isn't news
5. nike sucks
6. apple sucks
7. samsung sucks
I think i got it all.
BTW - these shoes are ridiculously overpriced. In most of my run groups you'll hardly see nikes as they were the bose of running shoes.
1. can't innovate my ass
2. where are the macs
3. jonny ive has been busy
4. this isn't news
5. nike sucks
6. apple sucks
7. samsung sucks
I think i got it all.
BTW - these shoes are ridiculously overpriced. In most of my run groups you'll hardly see nikes as they were the bose of running shoes.
18 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Cannot wait to get mine. /s
