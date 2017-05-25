Apple Maps Transit Directions Now Supported in the Netherlands

Apple Maps has been recently updated with public transit information for those living in and traveling to the Netherlands. Transit directions allow users to navigate the Netherlands thanks to integration with the Intercity direct train line, various bus routes, trams, and ferries.
Transit in the Netherlands includes up-to-date advisory information with the help of data accumulated from various local transportation companies including NS, Connexxion, and GVB (via iPhoned). With the data, Apple Maps can warn users about reduced service, or a complete service shutdown, and update their transit trip directions accordingly.
Apple first added in a small amount of transit data to various Dutch cities last week, including the appearance of train, tram, and metro stations for a few areas, but had yet to turn on live schedule information for public transport. Most recently, areas including Singapore and Adelaide, Australia have received transit updates in Apple Maps.
Transit directions first launched with iOS 9 back in 2015 with just a handful of cities supported, but now Apple has kept up a consistent pace with adding new areas all over the world. In total, more than 10 countries now include transit directions, as do most major United States cities like Boston, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It appears the rollout in the Netherlands will be ongoing since the area has yet to appear on the supported transit list on Apple's website.
