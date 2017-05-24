Elgato's $300 Thunderbolt 3 Dock With Dual 4K Display Support Launches June 6

Elgato today announced that its upcoming Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which was first introduced in January at CES, will be available starting on Tuesday, June 6 for $299.95.
Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Dock, designed to work with the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models Apple introduced back in October, features three USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, one DisplayPort with DisplayPort 1.2 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3.5mm microphone input jack.
The dock is able to provide up to 85 watts of power and can charge a MacBook Pro while also offering multiple ports for connecting displays and accessories. It can drive one 5K display at 60Hz through the Thunderbolt 3 port or two 4K displays simultaneously at 60Hz using the DisplayPort and a Thunderbolt 3 port.
It can be purchased in the U.S., Europe, and Australia starting on June 6 from the Elgato website.
- DisplayPort output: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 HzUSB-C accessories are powered with up to 15 watts and the dock's USB-A ports can charge an iPhone or iPad at full speed. Elgato's dock is priced similarly to other Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market, with a 1.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable included in the $299.95 price tag.
- Thunderbolt 3 output: up to 5120 x 2880 pixels at 60 Hz
- Dual displays: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz each
- 4K60 over HDMI 2.0 supported using active adapters (not included) via USB-C and DisplayPort
