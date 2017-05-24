Apple Releases New Firmware Update for AirPods

Wednesday May 24, 2017 11:28 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new 3.7.2 firmware update for its AirPods, likely introducing bug fixes and performance improvements to the wireless earbuds.

AirPod firmware updates are installed automatically when the AirPods are connected to the iPhone, so AirPods users should begin seeing the new firmware soon as the update rolls out to everyone.


AirPods owners can check the version number in the Settings app by going to General --> About --> AirPods.

Apple did not provide release notes with the firmware update, so it is not known what problems the new software might address.

Though AirPods were first released back in October of 2016, they continue to be in short supply. Shipping times for the AirPods are still at six weeks from the online Apple Store.
gigapocket1
16 minutes ago at 11:37 am

The change of this version is on the microphone of the airpods, you can choose whether the microphone on the right, on the left or that detects it.


That option was there before this update
Relentless Power
6 minutes ago at 11:47 am

I'm on 3.5.1 too. 3.5.1 is the previous version. Not sure how to trigger the automatic firmware update.


The update is automatic. To update the Airpods, conduct the following:


* Place the AirPods in its charging case.
* The case must be plugged into a charger.
* The case must be linked to an iPhone nearby and connected to Wi-Fi.


To check if you have the latest installed firmware, follow these steps:


* Open the Settings app on your phone.
* In the Settings app, go to General > About > AirPods. (Note: AirPods will only display in About when connected to your iPhone).
* From there, look for "Firmware Version" and check the number to see if you have the latest version (which is 3.5.1, as of 1 February 2017).
nutmac
20 minutes ago at 11:33 am
It's freaky high silent the upgrade is. No notification, no noticeable disruption. It just works.
tbluhp
13 minutes ago at 11:40 am
I don't even see AirPods in the Settings>General>About area?

coolbreeze
4 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Connect to wifi.
Open AirPod case.
Go to about. Select AirPod.

Count to 30. Shut AirPod case.
Count to 30. Open AirPod case.

Check about on AirPod settings. Mine was updated just now. Took a few tries though.

Case doesn't need to be connected to a charger.
