Apple Releases New Firmware Update for AirPods

Apple today released a new 3.7.2 firmware update for its AirPods, likely introducing bug fixes and performance improvements to the wireless earbuds.
AirPod firmware updates are installed automatically when the AirPods are connected to the iPhone, so AirPods users should begin seeing the new firmware soon as the update rolls out to everyone.
AirPods owners can check the version number in the Settings app by going to General --> About --> AirPods.
Apple did not provide release notes with the firmware update, so it is not known what problems the new software might address.
Though AirPods were first released back in October of 2016, they continue to be in short supply. Shipping times for the AirPods are still at six weeks from the online Apple Store.
