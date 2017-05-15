Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Announces New Liberty Square Store in Milan, Italy Opening Soon
Apple today announced that it will soon open a new retail store at Piazza Liberty, or Liberty Square, in Milan, Italy.
As revealed in city planning documents earlier this year, the store will be located entirely below the outdoor amphitheater. The sales floor will be accessible by walking down a staircase situated between two waterfalls that form part of the larger fountain. There will also be an elevator available.
Apple is developing the store in partnership with architecture firm Foster and Partners, who have helped design many of the company's most significant retail spaces around the world, and its new Apple Park headquarters.
Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts wants its stores to be more of community gathering places, rather than just a place to buy the latest iPhone or iPad. As part of those plans, Apple says the re-envisioned Liberty Square will be an open space for all to "have a break, be with friends, and discover new interests."
The store will feature Apple's next-generation retail design with indoor trees and a large screen for "Today at Apple" sessions and other events.
