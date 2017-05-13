Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Acquires 'Dark Data' Machine Learning Company Lattice Data
Apple recently paid around $200 million to acquire Lattice Data, a firm that aims to turn unstructured "dark data" such as text and images into structured data that can then be handled with traditional data analysis tools. News of the acquisition comes from TechCrunch, and Apple has essentially confirmed the acquisition by issuing its standard statement on the topic.
Lattice uses machine learning techniques to take mass amounts of initially unusable data and turn it into properly labeled and categorized data that can be used for AI, medical research, and more.
It’s unclear who Lattice has been working with, or how Apple would intend to use the technology. Our guess is that there is an AI play here: Our source said that Lattice had been “talking to other tech companies about enhancing their AI assistants,” including Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s Bixby, and had recently spent time in South Korea.TechCrunch says the deal closed "a couple of weeks ago," with roughly 20 Lattice engineers having joined Apple.
