MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Bionic Bird From BiteMyApple.Co

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with BiteMyApple.Co to give MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone-connected Bionic Bird, which was originally an Indiegogo project.
BiteMyApple.Co didn't develop the Bionic Bird, which actually comes from French company XTIM, but it is a site that is a one-stop shop for all manner of successfully funded Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns that resulted in products that are now available for purchase. The site carries a wide range of unique Apple-related accessories.
As for the Bionic Bird, it's billed as the first biomimetic drone in the world, designed, as the name suggests, to resemble a bird in flight.
The Bionic Bird, which costs $99 from BiteMyApple.co, is controlled through an iPhone app with Bluetooth 4.0 and has a range of more than 100 meters. It features a foam body, which the company says is indestructible, along with a replaceable carbon fiber tail and wing structure.
It's charged through an included pocked-sized Turbo-Charge egg. A 12 minute charge gives the Bionic Bird enough juice to fly for eight minutes, and an egg holds enough power for around 12 flights. At nine grams, the bird is super light, and it can fly both indoors and outdoors. When outside, it reaches speeds of up to 12 miles per hour.
We have three Bionic Birds to give to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (May 5) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 12. The winners will be chosen randomly on May 12 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
BiteMyApple.Co is also offering all MacRumors readers a 15 percent discount off of all products on its site with the code "MacRumors." Just enter the code to get the discount when checking out.
Tag: giveaway