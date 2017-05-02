Elevation Lab Debuts New 'BatteryPro' iPhone and Apple Watch Charger

Elevation Lab today introduced its latest product, the BatteryPro charger that's designed to be an on-the-go charging solution for both the Apple Watch and the iPhone.
The BatteryPro features an integrated Apple Watch charging puck, so there's no need to supply your own Apple Watch charger, and it has a USB-A port (and included cable) for charging the iPhone.
At 8,000 mAh, it's able to provide more than two weeks of Apple Watch charges or three days of charges for the iPhone 7. It supports full-speed iPhone and Apple Watch charging, with an integrated Apple-approved StowStrap that locks the Apple Watch to the charger so it can charge securely regardless of where the BatteryPro is at.
Design wise, it's similar in shape to an iPhone 7, but thicker, and it fits well in a back pocket. LED lights indicate charge level, and the BatteryPro itself can be recharged using micro-USB. It can lay flat for charging, but there's also an option to balance it on its end to use the Apple Watch Night Stand mode.
Elevation Lab is offering pre-orders for the BatteryPro on its website starting today, with shipments to begin on June 1. The BatteryPro retails for $99.00, but during the pre-order period, a 20 percent discount is available using the POWERUP code at checkout.
