Day One Journal App Now Offers to Print Journals as Bound Books, Starting at $14.99

The company behind Mac and iOS journaling app Day One this week began offering U.S. users the chance to create printed, bound books using the content of their digital journals.
Day One Books can be designed from within the Day One iPad and iPhone app, with options to customize the cover, and include maps, stats, and full-color photos in the content.
The journals can have a flexible amount of pages (up to 400 max) and are printed on "high-quality paper" with a "coating material", according to Day One, although no other details on the specific stock are given.
The journals can be purchased through the iOS apps using Apple Pay, and prices for the journals start at $14.99 for 50 pages, rising to $49.99 for 400 pages, with the option of a hard cover for an extra $5.
The company says all digital files are "securely transferred" to the printing facility and printing is automated without any manual handling of the files, after which the digital files used are automatically deleted.
Day One Books ship to their destination within 7-12 business days after ordering within the app, and tracking codes are not provided. Day One is also promising support for international orders in the future.
A full pricing breakdown for Day One Book options can be found here.
Day One is a $4.99 app on the iOS App Store and costs $39.99 on the Mac App Store.
Day One Books can be designed from within the Day One iPad and iPhone app, with options to customize the cover, and include maps, stats, and full-color photos in the content.
The journals can have a flexible amount of pages (up to 400 max) and are printed on "high-quality paper" with a "coating material", according to Day One, although no other details on the specific stock are given.
The journals can be purchased through the iOS apps using Apple Pay, and prices for the journals start at $14.99 for 50 pages, rising to $49.99 for 400 pages, with the option of a hard cover for an extra $5.
The company says all digital files are "securely transferred" to the printing facility and printing is automated without any manual handling of the files, after which the digital files used are automatically deleted.
Day One Books ship to their destination within 7-12 business days after ordering within the app, and tracking codes are not provided. Day One is also promising support for international orders in the future.
A full pricing breakdown for Day One Book options can be found here.
Day One is a $4.99 app on the iOS App Store and costs $39.99 on the Mac App Store.
Tag: Day One