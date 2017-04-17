New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers

Monday April 17, 2017 10:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update to developers, one week after seeding the second beta and three weeks after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.4, which introduced Night Shift for the Mac.

The third beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.


According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."

Apple's release notes don't often provide a lot of insight into what's included in new beta software, so we don't know what features or bug fixes might be included in the 10.12.5 update.

No notable changes or major bug fixes were discovered in the first two betas, but should anything pop up in the third macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.

Avatar
tywebb13
43 minutes ago at 10:16 am

Quick question: Do these beta updates really need to be front page news?

Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.


Quick answer: Yes.

I like to see it on the front page to inform me that the new betas are available.

Sometimes I see other news articles on the front page that are not relevant to me and I just skip them. I don't then complain about their existence merely because they are not relevant to me.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
xgman
20 minutes ago at 10:39 am
I appreciate betas being announced on the front page. Is it really so offensive to just skip by it if you aren't interested?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DHagan4755
51 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Quick question: Do these beta updates really need to be front page news?

Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
41 minutes ago at 10:18 am

Quick question: Do these beta updates really need to be front page news?

Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.

I really don't mind, just as long as they don't do something like putting iOS on the front page and pushing MacOS to the Mac Blog.
Rating: 1 Votes

