New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers
The third beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."
Apple's release notes don't often provide a lot of insight into what's included in new beta software, so we don't know what features or bug fixes might be included in the 10.12.5 update.
No notable changes or major bug fixes were discovered in the first two betas, but should anything pop up in the third macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Quick question: Do these beta updates really need to be front page news?
Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.
Quick answer: Yes.
I like to see it on the front page to inform me that the new betas are available.
Sometimes I see other news articles on the front page that are not relevant to me and I just skip them. I don't then complain about their existence merely because they are not relevant to me.
Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.
Quick question: Do these beta updates really need to be front page news?
Unless they reveal something incredible (like a hidden new Mac model) they're not really that newsworthy to the vast majority of people.
[ Read All Comments ]