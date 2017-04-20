New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Music Introduces 'Up Next' Feature to Promote New Artists

Thursday April 20, 2017 9:45 am PDT by Juli Clover
On its Apple Music Twitter account, Apple today announced a new "Up Next" feature for Apple Music, which is designed to promote "Music's Next Generation," highlighting a new artists each month.

For April, Apple is partnering with singer and rapper 6LACK for a range of projects to promote his latest album, FREE 6LACK.


The new "Up Next" Apple Music section in iTunes features a documentary that delves into 6LACK's upbringing, the Free 6LACK album, a live performance, an interview with Zane Lowe, and several Apple Music playlists.

Both Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe and 6LACK will also be on the Late Late Show with James Corden on April 20, presumably to talk about the new project and 6LACK's work.


Apple has done similar wide-ranging promotions for major album releases for well-known artists in the past, but its new Up Next feature gives the company a way to highlight and promote lesser-known artists in a major way.

Tag: Apple Music
Avatar
Boatboy24
59 minutes ago at 10:01 am
If you'd like your name to be pronounced 'black', begin it with the letter b. Otherwise, I will call you sixlack.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
redboxcar
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
Well, that's confusing because I thought it was the other "Up Next" feature where you can see which song is playing next.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
I like features to help discover new artists and songs I may be interested in. This is nice but I generally prefer more targeted or algorithmic approaches. Suggestions based upon my listening habits when accurate are very much appreciated by me. Producing documentaries like this is great if the artist is of interest to me but it doesn't scale well to large audiences with diverse tastes.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
meaning-matters
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
guy that hardly sings plus sounds; next!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LordQ
57 minutes ago at 10:02 am
What's the bet this will be all Hip/Hop and Rap...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AppleInLVX
13 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Six lack.

/old fart
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
RiddlaBronc
43 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Whats freer?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mikecorp
54 minutes ago at 10:06 am
what the hell does he wear on his head :D LOL I dumped Apple music.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bobbie424242
36 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Good guy Apple promoting its cool rap friends ! Extravagant hairstyle required.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Cronowerx
54 minutes ago at 10:06 am
I'm getting really sick and tired of Apple Music shoving black music down my throat... I don't want to see this when I open the music app! Why don't they do anything for trance, house, dance music... :mad:
Rating: 1 Votes

