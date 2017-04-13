iMovie and Final Cut Pro for Mac Get Bug Fixes in New Updates

Apple today updated its iMovie video editing app for the Mac to version 10.1.5, introducing a couple of important bug fixes to address issues that have popped up in previous updates.
Today’s iMovie update fixes an issue that could add a red tint to video important from some camcorders and it fixes and issue that prevented some videos shot on the iPhone from appearing in the import window.
According to Apple’s release notes, the update also improves the performance and stability of the app.
iMovie 10.1.5 comes nearly six months after the last major iMovie for Mac update, which was released in October of 2016. iMovie 10.1.3 introduced support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, allowing MacBook Pro owners to use the Touch Bar for editing purposes.
Apple has also updated Final Cut Pro, its video editing software for professionals. Like iMovie, Final Cut Pro has received several bug fixes and performance improvements, as listed below:
Final Cut Pro can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $299.99. [Direct Link]
Apple has also updated Final Cut Pro, its video editing software for professionals. Like iMovie, Final Cut Pro has received several bug fixes and performance improvements, as listed below:
- Ability to expand the width of the Inspector to view and adjust effect parameters
- Fixes issues with updating older libraries
- Faster redraw of audio waveforms when using clips that are being imported while recorded to disk
- Diamond icon in the Timeline Index to show when the user has modified display of roles in the timeline
- More color options in the Role Editor
- Reveal in Browser correctly displays the location of the original clip in the browser
- Support for Canon Log 3 and Sony S-Log3/S-Gamut3 log processing
- Resolves an issue in which the viewer could occasionally disappear when exiting full screen
- Resolves issues in which Share to DVD could become unresponsive
- Improves font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles
- Improves image quality when creating a DVD
- Enhanced DVD User dialog messages with embedded links to documentation
Final Cut Pro can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $299.99. [Direct Link]
