Space Flier 'Hyperburner' Named App of the Week, Available for Free

Indie high-speed space flier Hyperburner has been named Apple's App of the Week, and as a result, it will be available for free for the next seven days. Normally priced at $2.99, this is the first time Hyperburner has been available for free since it was released in June of 2016.
In Hyperburner, players take control of a spaceship in a distant colonial solar system. The idea is to navigate the ship through an increasingly dangerous series of courses, unlocking improved ships and endless gameplay modes as the game progresses.
Hyperburner features fast-paced gameplay, instant respawns, simple and customizable controls, and six zones to complete. Our sister site TouchArcade gave Hyperburner four and a half out of five stars, praising both the level design and the soundtrack.
Each zone has its own signature art style, complete with unique hazards to face. Said objects might be moving or static, but either way it's going to take some skill to navigate around them. The patterns are wonderfully crafted, almost puzzle-like -- so there's no feeling of cheap deaths or haphazard design flaws. Every death is your fault, and betters you in some manner. There's only several worlds but each one looks entirely different, almost like a different game in a way.Hyperburner will be available for free until next Thursday, when a new App of the Week is chosen. It can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]
They throw a lot of very tight "thread the needle" type of situations at players constantly, forcing people to learn from their mistakes as they hit that replay button over and over. It's addicting and beautiful at the same time.
