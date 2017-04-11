TestFlight Gains Support for Multiple Builds, Better Group Management and More

Apple's TestFlight platform, used by developers for beta testing iOS apps, was today updated to add several important new features including multiple builds, groups, and tester management.
With support for multiple builds, developers are now able to distribute and test more than one build of an app at a time, allowing beta testers to choose from several app builds to test.
TestFlight groups have been improved and are now more useful to developers. TestFlight users can be organized into groups for testing different builds of an app or for better management. Developers who use TestFlight will see all of their existing external testers added to a new "External Testers" group to start with following the update.
Going forward, beta testers of an app can continue testing a build once it goes live on the App Store for a seamless transition, and iTunes Connect users are able to access all active builds, making it easy to do quick comparisons. Apple has also made it easier for developers to resend invitations to testers who have not accepted a beta invitation.
For those unfamiliar with TestFlight, it's Apple's iOS beta testing platform, designed to let developers recruit beta testers for their apps to work out bugs ahead of releasing apps to the public.
TestFlight can be downloaded for free from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: TestFlight