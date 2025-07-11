Apple Adds Trash Can Mac Pro, AirPorts, and More to Vintage and Obsolete Products List

by

Apple updated its vintage and obsolete products list to add several Macs, iPads, accessories, and more. The 2013 "Trash Can" Mac Pro was added to the vintage list, 12 years after it was first introduced.

2013 mac pro
Most products are added to the vintage list much earlier, but Apple sold the 2013 ‌Mac Pro‌ for so long that it wasn't eligible until now. A device is considered "vintage" five years after it was last distributed for sale.

The trash can ‌Mac Pro‌ wasn't discontinued until December 2019, when the redesigned "Cheese Grater" ‌Mac Pro‌ came out. The 2013 ‌Mac Pro‌ was the subject of Phil Schiller's infamous "Can't innovate anymore, my ass," line, which backfired spectacularly when the ‌Mac Pro‌'s design turned out to be unsustainable.

The ‌Mac Pro‌ featured a radical new cylindrical design that was much smaller than the previous-generation ‌Mac Pro‌, but it didn't end up meeting the needs of pro users. There wasn't space to upgrade internal components like GPUs, which proved to be a major downfall as GPUs expanded in size, power, and thermal requirements. Apple wasn't able to introduce a new version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ due to design limitations, and in 2017, Apple admitted that it had failed with the 2013 ‌Mac Pro‌. "I think we designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner," Apple hardware chief Craig Federighi said at the time.

Along with the 2013 ‌Mac Pro‌, Apple also added the 2019 13-inch MacBook Air, 2019 iMac, 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and 2018 third-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to its vintage products list. The 128GB iPhone 8 also joins the 64GB and 256GB iPhone 8 models on the vintage list. The 64GB and 256GB models were added earlier this year, but the 128GB ‌iPhone‌ 8 was sold for a longer period of time.

Several devices were also transitioned from the vintage products list to the obsolete products list. The second-generation AirPort Express, 2TB and 3TB AirPort Time Capsules, and 802.11ac AirPort Extreme are now considered obsolete.

Devices are moved from the vintage list to the obsolete list after a two-year period. Apple products are typically considered technologically obsolete seven years after they were last available for sale.

For vintage products, Apple retail stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) are still able to offer repairs if the required parts are available. If parts can't be obtained, Apple isn't able to do repairs.

Products that are obsolete are not repaired by Apple Stores or AASPs and Apple does not provide parts. Some Mac laptops are eligible for a battery-only repair period of up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed from sale, though this is subject to parts availability.

Tag: Vintage and Obsolete Apple Products

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

Monday July 7, 2025 9:46 am PDT by
Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum...
Read Full Article131 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Tuesday July 8, 2025 11:26 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly since it was announced in 2021, with only nine U.S. states, Puerto Rico,...
Read Full Article
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Monday July 7, 2025 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to refine and update iOS 26, and beta three features smaller changes than we saw in beta 2, plus further tweaks to the Liquid Glass design. Apple is gearing up for the next phase of beta testing, and the company has promised that a public beta is set to come out in July. Transparency In some apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and the App Store, Apple has toned down the...
Read Full Article241 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

5 Reasons to Skip This Year's iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 10, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in two months, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

Leaker Reveals Amount of RAM in iPhone 17 Through iPhone 17 Pro Max

Wednesday July 9, 2025 8:08 am PDT by
Three out of four iPhone 17 models will feature more RAM than the equivalent iPhone 16 models, according to a new leak that aligns with previous rumors. The all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with 12GB of RAM, according to Fixed Focus Digital, an account with more than two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The...
Read Full Article54 comments
apple account card feature

Apple Account Card Expanding to More Countries

Tuesday July 8, 2025 7:34 pm PDT by
Apple is expanding the ability to add an Apple Account Card to the Wallet app to more countries, according to backend Apple Pay changes. With iOS 15.5, Apple updated the Wallet app to allow users to add an Apple Account Card, which displays the Apple credit balance associated with an Apple ID. If you receive an Apple gift card, for example, it is added to an Apple Account that is also...
Read Full Article26 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Here's How the iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 17 Pro

Saturday July 5, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, and there might be one bigger difference between the Pro and Pro Max models this year. As always, the Pro Max model will be larger than the Pro model:iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch displayGiven the Pro Max is physically larger than the Pro, it has more internal space, allowing for a larger battery and...
Read Full Article89 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Launching These 15+ Products Later This Year

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:05 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to July, meaning that 2025 is now more than half over. And while the summer months are often quiet for Apple, the company still has more than a dozen products coming later this year, according to rumors. Below, we have outlined at least 15 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. iPhone 17 Series iPho...
Read Full Article32 comments

Top Rated Comments

cateye Avatar
cateye
17 minutes ago at 10:28 am
In what way is "Trash Can Mac Pro" a joke? You know exactly what the article is referring to even without the photo. It's a nickname that stuck for a reason.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
10 minutes ago at 10:36 am
sad to hear that airports are now obsolete. i wish apple would somehow release an updated version, (maybe through apple tv & homepods, rather than a standalone airport device?).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
21 minutes ago at 10:24 am
the best form factor of the Mac Pro
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
15 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Long live my 802.11ac AirPort Extreme and my slew of AirPort Expresses!

I hope this means maybe finally we'll see a price decline in used trash can Mac Pros... I've wanted one for a long time but the used prices have barely moved in a couple years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
10 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments