Apple Music for Android Gets Major iOS-Style Design Revamp

Apple today updated its Apple Music for Android app with a new design that mimics the look of the Music app on iOS devices. Version 2.0 of the app includes the redesigned Apple Music experience that was introduced on iOS devices with the release of iOS 10.
Like the iOS version, Apple Music for Android features a bolder, cleaner look with reorganized sections: "Library," "For You," "Browse," and "Radio." Also included are iOS 10 features like song lyrics and a revamped For You recommendation section, plus with the redesign, there's more of a focus on album art.
Apple Music for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store for free.
Like the iOS version, Apple Music for Android features a bolder, cleaner look with reorganized sections: "Library," "For You," "Browse," and "Radio." Also included are iOS 10 features like song lyrics and a revamped For You recommendation section, plus with the redesign, there's more of a focus on album art.
An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music:With the redesign, Apple Music customers who subscribe to and use the service on both Android and iOS devices will have a streamlined listening experience. Apple Music has been available for Android devices since November of 2015, and it continues to be one of the sole Android apps Apple has developed.
Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more--based on music you love.
Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.
Apple Music for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store for free.
Tags: Android, Apple Music