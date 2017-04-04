Apple Music for Android Gets Major iOS-Style Design Revamp

Tuesday April 4, 2017 11:32 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its Apple Music for Android app with a new design that mimics the look of the Music app on iOS devices. Version 2.0 of the app includes the redesigned Apple Music experience that was introduced on iOS devices with the release of iOS 10.

Like the iOS version, Apple Music for Android features a bolder, cleaner look with reorganized sections: "Library," "For You," "Browse," and "Radio." Also included are iOS 10 features like song lyrics and a revamped For You recommendation section, plus with the redesign, there's more of a focus on album art.

An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music:

Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more--based on music you love.
Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.
With the redesign, Apple Music customers who subscribe to and use the service on both Android and iOS devices will have a streamlined listening experience. Apple Music has been available for Android devices since November of 2015, and it continues to be one of the sole Android apps Apple has developed.

Apple Music for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store for free.

Tags: Android, Apple Music
jmh600cbr
29 minutes ago at 11:44 am

I still find the music app to be cluttered. I really think the music app needs to be separated up into two apps.

1 app - Music. This is the Apple Music service that you access. You can search and download to your phone. When you download to your phone it goes into the iPod app.

2 app - iPod. This is where all your downloaded music lives.

So you just launch the music app, search. Music gets saved. Then it's on your iPod.

Much easier then all the folders and menus they have now.


I just turned off Apple Music. Now it ONLY shows iPod functions.
Bbqthis
34 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Although this redesign mimics the iOS redesign, it is important to note that it uses many Material Design resources and conventions. Something I wish Google would do in reverse when designing their iOS apps.
verpeiler
39 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Glad they finally released the redesigned app, was waiting for it a long time.
Sirious
40 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Why doesn't Apple have a free option for Apple Music, like Spotify?
Free with Ads?
