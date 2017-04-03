Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Next-Generation DDR5 RAM Will Double Speeds of DDR4 RAM as MacBook Pro Remains on DDR3
As noted by Ars Technica, DDR5 RAM will double the speed of current DDR4 RAM while offering greater power efficiency.
DDR5 memory will offer improved performance with greater power efficiency as compared to previous generation DRAM technologies. As planned, DDR5 will provide double the bandwidth and density over DDR4, along with delivering improved channel efficiency. These enhancements, combined with a more user-friendly interface for server and client platforms, will enable high performance and improved power management in a wide variety of applications.It might be quite a while until DDR5 RAM goes mainstream, however, as the first computers with DDR4 RAM did not arrive until two years after that standard was finalized. Apple itself has yet to even adopt DDR4 RAM, with nearly every current Mac equipped with older LPDDR3 RAM, which maxes out at 16GB.
• MacBook: 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM
• MacBook Air: 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 RAM
• MacBook Pro: 8/16GB of 1866/2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM
• iMac: 8/16/32GB of 1867MHz LPDDR3 RAM
• Mac mini: 4/8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 RAM
• Mac Pro: 12/16GB of 1866MHz DDR3 ECC RAM
Apple said the 2016 MacBook Pro does not support DDR4 RAM because of battery life considerations. DDR4 memory's low-power variant LPDDR4 is not supported by Intel's Skylake processors powering the latest MacBook Pro models, and using regular DDR4 RAM would have reduced space for batteries.
Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller in November:
The MacBook Pro uses 16GB of very fast LPDDR memory, up to 2133MHz. To support 32GB of memory would require using DDR memory that is not low power and also require a different design of the logic board which might reduce space for batteries. Both factors would reduce battery life.The often reliable Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities said Apple will release a 15-inch MacBook with 32GB of desktop-class RAM later this year, but it is unclear which Intel processor the notebook would use.
Intel's next-generation Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake processors do not support LPDDR4 RAM beyond ultra-low-power chips, while Cannonlake processors expected by early 2018 are not designed for the MacBook Pro.
Intel said DDR5 won't ship until 2020. It's easy to take the piss out of Apple and their falling behind on cutting edge tech but this is the same story for PCs as well.It's almost as if people read the title, and jump to conclusions.
Apple isn't equipping their current lineup with the latest tech? Thats weirdIntel processors don't support LPDDR4 yet, Kaby Lake only supports it on ultra-low power, and Cannonlake has no plans for it, Apple's hands are tied in this part.
Desktops are another matter entirely.
They have no need to come up with a Mac Pro or a new iMac... for what? we are already making billions, if we need some push we could release an iMac or something but no reason to play our best cards if we are winning any way.
...and I bought this year a new MacBook Pro :mad:Well that was a good idea, because it will remain "new" for the next three years.
So Macs will get it in 2020?I think you meant to say 2120 ;)
...and I bought this year a new MacBook Pro :mad:
It won't be any less capable than it already is. Nobody can ever be ahead of the curve when it comes to tech. You've still bought a great machine and it'll still be great when a new one is announced.
except almost everyone else is already on DDR4
And for power draw, DDR4 = LPDDR3. LPDDR4 will be even better overall, but keeping DDR3 for LPPDDR3 is absolutely a money saving item and has nothing to do with power draw / performance.
https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/comments/5dimal/lpddr3_vs_ddr4_power_usage/
