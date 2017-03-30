Apple Offering Free Download of Instagram Tool 'Panols' For Sharing Panoramic Shots

Thursday March 30, 2017 4:16 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is currently offering panoramic Instagram image-sharing tool Panols as a free download from within its Apple Store iOS app.

Usually $1.99, the Panols app takes pictures from a user's photo library that have been shot in panoramic mode and accurately splits them into three images. The triptych of photos can then be uploaded in the official Instagram app using the new Multiple Picture post feature, after which they appear in an account feed as a carousel-like seamless panoramic image.


"Panols can be used by any iPhone photographer to display their Panorama photos the way they were meant to be seen. Users are no longer shackled by the limitations of Instagram, and instead can share their wide-screen shots in a fun and creative way."
The app lets users edit the metadata of each shot, including name, description, and geolocation, while Panols images are stored in a separate "Panols" album in the Camera Roll.

To get the Panols app, users can scroll down to find it in the Discover section of the Apple Store app, which a free download from the App Store. [Direct link]

Cherwonek
8 minutes ago at 04:31 am

Not free in the US either. Confused.

The Apple Store App, not the App Store.
viturc
3 minutes ago at 04:36 am

[doublepost=1490873261][/doublepost]Simpliefied instructions:

1. Open Apple Store App
2. Switch store account to United States
3. Tap Discover
4. Scroll down to Panols
5. Follow the onscreen instructions

Long story short, you have to switch the account to United States to get this to work.



Follow these instructions, it worked fine for me!
Cherwonek
14 minutes ago at 04:25 am

