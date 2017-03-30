Apple Offering Free Download of Instagram Tool 'Panols' For Sharing Panoramic Shots

Apple is currently offering panoramic Instagram image-sharing tool Panols as a free download from within its Apple Store iOS app.
Usually $1.99, the Panols app takes pictures from a user's photo library that have been shot in panoramic mode and accurately splits them into three images. The triptych of photos can then be uploaded in the official Instagram app using the new Multiple Picture post feature, after which they appear in an account feed as a carousel-like seamless panoramic image.
To get the Panols app, users can scroll down to find it in the Discover section of the Apple Store app, which a free download from the App Store. [Direct link]
"Panols can be used by any iPhone photographer to display their Panorama photos the way they were meant to be seen. Users are no longer shackled by the limitations of Instagram, and instead can share their wide-screen shots in a fun and creative way."The app lets users edit the metadata of each shot, including name, description, and geolocation, while Panols images are stored in a separate "Panols" album in the Camera Roll.
