New Instagram Update Lets You Share Up to Ten Photos and Videos in One Post

Wednesday February 22, 2017 8:25 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Instagram today announced that users will now be able to share multiple photos and videos within one post thanks to a carousel-like feature that allows up to ten pictures and videos to be uploaded simultaneously.

After the series is shared, followers will be able to swipe through in the order they were uploaded, creating a natural series of moments that can cover a friend's birthday party or even a full how-to series on food recipes, according to Instagram.

Blue dots under a post provide a hint for users to swipe for more content

To upload multiple pieces of content at once, users will see a new icon in the photo upload area, and from there they can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter at once to everything or go one by one to customize each picture or video.

Instagram said that these types of posts are still designated to a single caption and only support the square-style size "for now." A similar carousel feature has been available to brands for advertising purposes within Instagram for the past few years.

Instagram is available to download on the iOS App Store for free [Direct Link]. The update will begin rolling out to users throughout the day.

