Epic Strategy Classic 'Rome: Total War - Barbarian Invasion' Released on iPad

Feral interactive has announced the release of Rome: Total War – Barbarian Invasion for iPad. The game is a standalone expansion pack of the cult classic PC strategy title, Rome: Total War, and builds upon the empire-building mechanics of the original as well as introducing a dramatic new historical context.
Barbarian Invasion takes place in 363AD during the height of the Roman Empire, when the Barbarian hordes began fighting back against Roman supremacy in an attempt to reclaim lost territory.
Players can choose to take on the role of a Barbarian commander determined to bring down the Empire, or take up arms as a Roman General and fight to extend the civilization into a new age.
Woven into the historical narrative are clashes with Christian, Pagan, and Zoroastrian religions, along with a new Horde mechanic that commands factions to raid and plunder opposing settlements to sustain their nomadic lifestyle.
Rome: Total War – Barbarian Invasion requires a first-generation iPad Air or newer, an iPad mini 2 or newer, or any iPad Pro running iOS 10.2 or later, and just under 4GB of free space to install. The game is available to download on the App Store for $4.99.
Barbarian Invasion takes place in 363AD during the height of the Roman Empire, when the Barbarian hordes began fighting back against Roman supremacy in an attempt to reclaim lost territory.
Players can choose to take on the role of a Barbarian commander determined to bring down the Empire, or take up arms as a Roman General and fight to extend the civilization into a new age.
Woven into the historical narrative are clashes with Christian, Pagan, and Zoroastrian religions, along with a new Horde mechanic that commands factions to raid and plunder opposing settlements to sustain their nomadic lifestyle.
Rome: Total War – Barbarian Invasion requires a first-generation iPad Air or newer, an iPad mini 2 or newer, or any iPad Pro running iOS 10.2 or later, and just under 4GB of free space to install. The game is available to download on the App Store for $4.99.
Tag: Feral