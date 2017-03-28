MLB.com At Bat and NHL Apps Take Advantage of Custom Icon Option in iOS 10.3

Tuesday March 28, 2017 3:24 PM PDT by Juli Clover
iOS 10.3 includes a new feature that allows developers to change app icons after an app has been installed, bringing custom app icons to the iOS Home screen. Both the MLB.com At Bat and NHL iOS apps are now taking advantage of the new custom icon feature following updates released this afternoon.

In the MLB.com At Bat app, users can customize the Home screen icon of the app with MLB club-branded app icons representing their favorite team. Similarly, in the NHL app, app icons can also be customized with team logos instead of the standard NHL app icon.

To change the icons, iOS 10.3 is required. Subscribers can go to More --> Settings --> Home Screen icon and choose a team logo.

Screenshots via TechCrunch

As TechCrunch points out, while developers are now able to change app icons without pushing a full iOS update, there is no support for dynamic app icons that would allow for things like a weather app icon that updates continually with the temperature.

Customized Home screen icons, which Apple calls "User-Selectable App Icons" may be something that we'll see a lot more of now that iOS 10.3 is available to the public. Apple has strict rules for icon customization options, requiring visual consistency, a simple icon swap interface, and explicit user permission to change an app's icon.

MLB.com At Bat can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

NHL can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

larrylaffer
1 hour ago at 03:33 pm
Why would anyone want to change it the Giants logo? Yuck.
bitfactory
59 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
At Bat has consistently been one of the most rock solid, useful apps I've owned over the years. Their highlight video streaming is absolutely amazing - rarely buffers, and the quality is super sharp. The ability to change the icon to your home team is a fun addition.

(P.S.: The Sirius XM app is, without a doubt, the worst app I've even had the displeasure of using - they should give you the option of changing the icon to a dumpster fire).
AngerDanger
38 minutes ago at 03:55 pm

iOS 10.3 includes a new feature that allows developers to change app icons after an app has been installed

Does this mean I could finally have a weather icon that updates dyna—

there is no support for dynamic app icons that would allow for things like a weather app icon that updates continually with the temperature.

:mad:
ethanwa79
58 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Love this new feature. We're going to let people change the color of their app icon based on the theme they chose within the app. Fun feature.
