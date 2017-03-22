djay Pro for Mac Gains Touch Bar Enhancements, Pioneer DJ Integration

Algoriddim's djay Pro for Mac received a major update today, introducing a range of new features for both hobbyists and professional DJs.
Through a partnership with Pioneer DJ, djay Pro is now officially certified to work with hardware like the CDJ-200NXS2 and the TOUR1, equipment widely used by professionals.
Seamless plug-and-play integration adds support for Pioneer DJ's DJ Link technology, allowing users to connect up to four CDJs with their Pioneer mixer using a single USB cable through the new LAN Link feature. It's a much simpler setup, and allows for access to full Spotify and iTunes catalogs from the CDJ screens.
djay Pro has long offered Spotify integration, but with the new update, there is improved access to the Spotify Browse feature, letting DJs quickly and easily discover new music based on mood, genre, and popularity.
Today's djay Pro update is free for all customers who own a copy of the software.
djay Pro for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]
"djay Pro is the most modern way to DJ on your Mac," said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. "This new version adds a host of new features for live performance, music discovery, and preparation. It combines the best of both worlds, content discovery via Spotify and hardware access through Pioneer DJ's state-of-the-art CDJ setups."Touch Bar integration has been improved in the new version of djay Pro, adding the ability to manipulate two decks simultaneously, manually select the active deck, and navigate the library to preview and prepare songs. Other Touch Bar features that were added in a previous update let users scratch and slice tracks, apply filters and effects in realtime, and trigger audio samples.
Tags: djay, Algoriddim