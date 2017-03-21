Logitech Debuts Education-Focused 'Rugged Combo' Case for New 9.7-Inch iPad

Logitech today announced a new series of accessories made for schools using the just-announced 9.7-inch iPad, or any iPad with a similar form factor. The "Rugged Combo" includes both a case for the iPad as well as a detachable keyboard, and when both are connected Logitech said they combine to become "the ultimate classroom solution" for taking notes, tests, going on field trips, and studying.
The Rugged Combo protects the iPad from drops as high as six feet and includes a kickstand with mechanical hinges that ensure the device remains sturdy at any angle. Logitech is specifically targeting grade school classrooms that use iPads in their curriculum, with advantages including a transparent window on the back of the case that provides an easy glance for asset tagging to scan and mark the school-owned property before and after students use the iPad.
Logitech will sell the Rugged Combo, which includes the case and keyboard, as well as just the Rugged Case for schools not interested in the keyboard. Additionally, the Add-On Keyboard for Rugged Case will be up for purchase. Schools and school districts in the United States and Canada will be able to buy Logitech's new iPad accessories from Apple's education store later this week.
“iPad is changing the way teachers teach and students learn, and the Logitech Rugged Combo for the new 9.7-inch iPad is built from the ground up with personalized-learning in mind,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “We worked with Apple to design the Rugged Combo to be incredibly durable and protect iPad while bringing a secure keyboard connection that’s approved for testing, so teachers and students can focus on expanding what’s possible inside the classroom and beyond.”According to Logitech, the detachable keyboard has "laptop like typing" and provides a secure data entry point if teachers decide to submit tests to students on the iPad. The secure connection between the keyboard and case is provided through Logitech's proprietary secure connector, which functions similarly to Apple's Smart Connector.
