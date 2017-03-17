Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AppleCare+ Can Now be Purchased Up to One Year After Buying an iPhone
A customer that purchases a new iPhone now has up to one year to purchase AppleCare+ for the device, compared to 60 days previously, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Apple has yet to update its website to reflect this information, but MacRumors confirmed the extension with a senior AppleCare advisor.
The change means that AppleCare+ can now be added to an iPhone as long as the device remains within its standard one-year limited warranty period. This brings AppleCare+ for iPhone in line with AppleCare for Mac and Apple TV, which can also be purchased up to one year after those devices are purchased.
The senior AppleCare advisor said the extension only applies to iPhone, ruling out the iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch, which customers continue to have 60 days to add AppleCare+ to after the fact.
AppleCare+ costs $129 for most iPhones, and $99 for the iPhone SE, and extends an iPhone's warranty coverage to two years from the original purchase date of the device, and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 for screen damage, or $99 for any other damage.
AppleCare+ for iPhone also provides 24/7 priority access to AppleCare advisors via chat or phone for up to two years after the device's original purchase date. Without the plan, iPhone owners are covered by a limited one-year warranty and 90 days of complimentary telephone support.
AppleCare+ for iPhone also covers EarPods, Lightning to USB cables, and batteries that retain less than 80 percent of their original capacity.
In order to purchase AppleCare+ after an iPhone, as a separate purchase, Apple must physically inspect the device, and proof of purchase such as a receipt is required. The purchase can also be completed online, in which case Apple requires customers to verify their serial number and run a remote diagnostic.
The extended window to purchase AppleCare+ for iPhone went into effect this week in the United States and possibly other countries.
Is there any measure in place to prevent people from buying AppleCare+ after accidental damage happened?"In order to purchase AppleCare+ after an iPhone, as a separate purchase, Apple must physically inspect the device, and proof of purchase such as a receipt is required. The purchase can also be completed online, in which case Apple requires customers to verify their serial number and run a remote diagnostic."
glad to see someone is over there giving us what we want
This and letting 3rd party screen repairs are steps in the right direction
This and letting 3rd party screen repairs are steps in the right direction
