Google's New iOS App 'Uptime' Lets Users Watch YouTube Videos Together

Google has created a new app called "Uptime" [Direct Link] that allows users to watch YouTube videos in real time along with their friends (via The Verge). The iOS-only app is available in the United States and was created through Google's internal incubator program known as Area 120, which continues the company's famous workplace perk that encourages employees to take 20 percent of their week to focus on independent side projects.
With Uptime, the company has added live-watching features -- similar to apps like Periscope -- on top of video watching. When friends join in on the same video, they can comment, react, add stickers, and more. When users start a video, their avatar will move along a progress bar to note where they are in it, and they'll be able to see their friends' progress in the same way.
Users who are interested and download Uptime on the iOS App Store [Direct Link] can gain access by using the invite code "PIZZA."
With Uptime, the company has added live-watching features -- similar to apps like Periscope -- on top of video watching. When friends join in on the same video, they can comment, react, add stickers, and more. When users start a video, their avatar will move along a progress bar to note where they are in it, and they'll be able to see their friends' progress in the same way.
Uptime is a place to share and watch videos together with friends no matter where they are. Easily share your favorite YouTube video and bring friends together to watch, chat, and have fun in real time.The app will also act as a sort of social hub for YouTube, with users able to follow one another to see their watch history, and share clips from YouTube without leaving the app. Given Uptime's nascence, its makers at Google are encouraging users to provide feedback through email and on the app's official twitter account so that any problems can be addressed in future updates.
Users who are interested and download Uptime on the iOS App Store [Direct Link] can gain access by using the invite code "PIZZA."
Tag: Google